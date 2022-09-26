Monday, September 26, 2022
Ime Udoka’s Alleged Mistress Handled Nia Long’s Move to Boston

By Ny MaGee
Ime Udoka (Boston Celtics) - Getty
*Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has been suspended for a year for having an inappropriate relationship with a female staff member on the team. Shams Charania of The Athletic initially tweeted that Udoka “had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff.” Charania later reported that the relationship may have not been that consensual. 

“Team leadership was led to believe by both parties that the relationship was consensual,” Charania wrote, as reported by The Ringer.  “But sources said that the woman recently accused Udoka of making unwanted comments toward her—leading the team to launch a set of internal interviews.”

We reported previously that Udoka’s sexual relationship with this unnamed woman is considered a violation of the organization’s guidelines. After conducting several internal interviews, the team decided to suspend him for the 2022-23 season, per a statement released Thursday night, ESPN reported

Udoka and his mistress were allegedly caught by a home security camera.

READ MORE: Ime Udoka Moved Nia Long to Boston 2 Weeks Ago Knowing Sh*t Was About to Hit the Fan!

“Multiple sources confirm, #Celtics female staffer’s affair w/ Celtics Coach #ImeUdoka was uncovered by her husband when he overheard a private conversation on a home doorbell camera,” sports reporter Kevin Frazier wrote via Twitter on Saturday (Sept. 24).

In a press conference on Friday, Celtics majority owner Wyc Grousbeck didn’t clear up the rumors and speculation spreading across social media about the situation.

“I won’t be able to offer many additional facts or circumstances around what occurred and why the suspension is in place,” Grousbeck said. 

According to TMZ, Udoka’s longtime girlfriend/partner of 12 years, actress Nia Long, knew nothing about the affair and she didn’t find out until a few days before the world did! Sources close to Nia claim she and the couple’s 10-year-old son moved to Boston just 2 weeks ago to settle down. But, unbeknownst to her, Ime was prepared for the scandal to go public and he didn’t warn her about it. 

It gets worse… Ime’s mistress reportedly organized Long’s travel for away games, and assisted her move to Boston, TMZ  reports. Insiders tell the outlet that one of the woman’s duties as a staffer for the Celtics was planning travel for Udoka and Long. 

Nia Long and Ime Udoka - Getty
Last week, Nia released a statement through her rep Shannon Barr (via TMZ)… “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me. I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”

Udoka issued the following apology following his suspension: “I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down. I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”

Meanwhile, Matt Barnes defended Udoka after hearing about his affair but later backtracked after learning the “facts” from insiders.

“Last night, without knowing all the facts, I spoke on Ime Udoka’s defense and after finding out the facts after I spoke, I erased what I posted because this situation in Boston is deep, it’s messy, it’s 100 times uglier than any of us thought,” the former NBA player said in a video message (see the Twitter clip above).

“Some things happened that I can’t condone, I can’t back, and it’s not my place to tell you what happened. If it ends up coming out, it ends up coming out. But that is the reason why I erased my post last night because after I posted it, I got a call from someone who ran all the details and shit is deep. Praying for everybody involved, hope everyone gets through this,” Barnes said.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

