Did Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka CHEAT on Nia Long with Female Staffer? Apparently So – Expect Suspension | WATCH

*Uh oh, Udoka is in trouble. The Udoka we’re referring to is Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka. He’s facing disciplinary action that just might include a significant suspension. Good Lord! But, what for you ask? A consensual, intimate relationship with a woman who is a member of the team’s staff. That’s what inside sources have revealed.

The bottom line is the relationship was considered a violation of the organization’s guidelines, and a decision on the length of that suspension is expected to come as soon as today, sources told ESPN. While no final decision has been made, internal discussions have included scenarios that would keep Udoka out for the entirety of the 2022-23 season, sources said.

Good grief, if this is true, it’s another example in a long, long, long list of powerful men who let their little head make wrong decisions that cost them BIG time

The “good news” for Udoka is that it isn’t believed that his job is in jeopardy, sources said. The bad news is that this means he cheated on his longtime girlfriend/partner of 12 years, actress Nia Long.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Robert Sarver: Phoenix Suns and Mercury Owner Seeking Buyers for NBA and WNBA Teams | VIDEO

Read on for more on How Udoka and Long met via BSO.

The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka’s NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long’s acting career having her film all over the country.

After welcoming a son together in November 2011, Long and Udoka became engaged in June 2015. The pair later returned to Boston once again in June 2021 — but this time, with Udoka as head coach of the Boston Celtics.

“We both have beautiful careers,” Long said after Udoka nabbed the head coaching position. “The thing that I think makes it work for us is we give each other the space and time to do what we have to do individually, as well as together.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Lamar Odom Allegedly Dating Transgender Actress Daniiellè Alexis

Udoka came to his position with the Celtics last summer after spending time with the San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers, and Brooklyn Nets as an assistant coach following his NBA playing career.

He was the replacement for Brad Stevens who became Boston’s president of basketball operations after Danny Ainge, chose to leave the organization.

Remarkably, in his first season as head coach, Udoka oversaw an incredible turnaround in Boston. The Celtics went from being under .500 in late January to close the season with a 28-7 record over their final 35 games. They then authored an impressive run through the Eastern Conference playoffs, advancing to the NBA Finals for the first time in 12 years.

They were subsequently crushed by the Golden State Warriors, 4 games to 2.