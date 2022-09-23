Friday, September 23, 2022
Ime Udoka Moved Nia Long to Boston 2 Weeks Ago Knowing Sh*t Was About to Hit the Fan!

By Fisher Jack
Nia Long - Ime Udoka (TMZ-Getty)
Nia Long – Ime Udoka (TMZ-Getty)

*Nia Long is in disarray after learning about the scandal involving her fiancé, Ime Udoka, and an inappropriate relationship with a female staff member on the Celtics team. According to TMZ, Nia knew nothing about the affair and didn’t find out until a few days before the world did!

Sources close to Nia and the situation say that Nia and the couple’s 10-year-old son, Kez, moved to Boston just 2 weeks ago to settle down. They were looking at houses as a family and planned to push their relationship forward.

But, unbeknownst to Nia, Ime KNEW this scandal was about to go public, but didn’t warn Nia about it! Apparently, Ime was aware that the organization would be launching an investigation into the relationship all the way back in July, but he never mentioned this to Nia once prior to her moving to Boston. The source claims that he only told Nia a few days before it made the news because he knew it was coming out.

Nia tells TMZ, through her rep Shannon Barr … “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me. I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Stephen A. Smith Reacts to Ime Udoka Controversy, Slams the Celtics | Watch

Wait. There’s more …

As you can imagine, the social media backlash against Udoka, and support for Nia Long, was immediate as soon as the news was revealed that the Celtics announced on Wednesday they’d be punishing him.

Meanwhile Thursday night, the Celtics caused even more fury in the sports world by officially suspending him for the entire upcoming 2022-23 season, which in the eyes of a lot of folks makes NO sense. See our story on ESPN’s Steven A. Smith’s reaction to the suspension, here.

Here is Ime Udoka’s response to his unprecedented suspension:

“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down. I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”

Fisher Jack

