Sunday, September 25, 2022
R&B Icon Tony Terry Unpacks Journey in Music Industry for ‘Unsung’ | EUR Exclusive

By Ny MaGee
*We caught up with R&B icon Tony Terry ahead of his “UNSUNG” episode airing Sunday night to dish about why this is the right time for him to unpack his journey in the music industry for the TV One original docu-series. 

UNSUNG,” one of the network’s longest-running and award-winning series, highlights the careers and explores the personal lives of some of the most talented and influential Black artists, performers and musicians in history, per press release.

The new season kicks off with Terry, who rose to fame in the late 80s and early 90s. Per press release the DC native served as a backing vocalist for the pop act Sweet Sensation before being signed by Epic Records in 1987. His  debut album, “Forever Yours,” landed two top 10 singles in “Lovey Dovey” and “She’s Fly.” His signature song came two years later when the beautiful love ballad “With You” became an across-the-board smash. Now, he shares the journey of his early success, experiencing longevity in the entertainment industry and clears the air in his own words. 

Check out our conversation with Mr. Terry below. 

All-new episodes of TV One’s “UNSUNG” and “UNCENSORED” debut Sunday, September 25. “UNSUNG” leads with at 9 p.m. ET/8C followed by “UNCENSORED” featuring award-winning actor and entertainer Kadeem Hardison at 10 p.m. ET/9C. 

The season of “UNSUNG” also includes:

“Women Take The Mic” – Sunday, October 2
Reggae Revolutions – Sunday, October 9
Jean Carn Sunday, – October 16
Warryn Campbell – Sunday, October 23
Norman Conners – Sunday, October 30
Solar Records – Sunday, November 6

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

