R&B Icon Tony Terry Unpacks Journey in Music Industry for ‘Unsung’ | EUR Exclusive

*We caught up with R&B icon Tony Terry ahead of his “UNSUNG” episode airing Sunday night to dish about why this is the right time for him to unpack his journey in the music industry for the TV One original docu-series.

“UNSUNG,” one of the network’s longest-running and award-winning series, highlights the careers and explores the personal lives of some of the most talented and influential Black artists, performers and musicians in history, per press release.

The new season kicks off with Terry, who rose to fame in the late 80s and early 90s. Per press release the DC native served as a backing vocalist for the pop act Sweet Sensation before being signed by Epic Records in 1987. His debut album, “Forever Yours,” landed two top 10 singles in “Lovey Dovey” and “She’s Fly.” His signature song came two years later when the beautiful love ballad “With You” became an across-the-board smash. Now, he shares the journey of his early success, experiencing longevity in the entertainment industry and clears the air in his own words.

Check out our conversation with Mr. Terry below.

READ MORE: Rihanna CONFIRMED to Headline the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show!

All-new episodes of TV One’s “UNSUNG” and “UNCENSORED” debut Sunday, September 25. “UNSUNG” leads with at 9 p.m. ET/8C followed by “UNCENSORED” featuring award-winning actor and entertainer Kadeem Hardison at 10 p.m. ET/9C.

The season of “UNSUNG” also includes:

“Women Take The Mic” – Sunday, October 2

Reggae Revolutions – Sunday, October 9

Jean Carn Sunday, – October 16

Warryn Campbell – Sunday, October 23

Norman Conners – Sunday, October 30

Solar Records – Sunday, November 6

WATCH: