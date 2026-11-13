Raven-Symoné Takes Over Debbie Allen’s ‘Hot Chocolate Nutcracker’ Role

The actress and entertainer steps into the role of Buckey as Debbie Allen Dance Academy’s holiday spectacular returns to Redondo Beach December 10–13.

Raven-Symoné – via Depositphotos

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*Raven-Symoné is bringing some fresh holiday magic to Debbie Allen‘s “Hot Chocolate Nutcracker,” stepping into a role previously performed by the legendary dancer, actress and choreographer.

The former “That’s So Raven” star will portray Buckey in select performances of the holiday production, which returns to the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center December 10–13.

It’s a notable passing of the torch, following Allen’s final performances as Buckey in 2025.

Nearly 200 dancers will take the stage in the Debbie Allen Dance Academy’s annual production, blending ballet, jazz, tap, hip-hop and global dance traditions.

And while Raven-Symoné’s appearance brings additional star power, the show’s larger mission remains introducing young performers to the magic of dance.

Debbie Allen

Raven-Symoné Steps Into Debbie Allen’s Role

Created by Debbie Allen, “Hot Chocolate Nutcracker” reimagines the traditional holiday ballet through a multicultural celebration of music, movement and storytelling.

The production follows a young girl named Kara, whose Christmas Eve adventure takes her through imaginative destinations including the Land of the Candy Canes, Bollywood, the Indian Rainforest and Birdland.

Raven-Symoné, known for “That’s So Raven” and “The Cheetah Girls,” joins a cast featuring Jhaelin McQuay, Kris Nobles and Kaeli Ware. Allen says the production continues to attract both longtime supporters and families experiencing the show for the first time.

“Every year, we have families discovering the magic of Hot Chocolate Nutcracker for the first time and others who have made it part of their holiday tradition,” Allen said in the announcement.

She added that welcoming new artists while giving young dancers opportunities to showcase their work remains central to the production.

Debbie Allen’s Hot Chocolate Nutcracker.jpg

More Than a Holiday Performance

The annual spectacular also supports the Debbie Allen Dance Academy’s scholarship and community outreach programs.

According to the academy, financial assistance reaches 70% of its students and 95% of students attending Debbie Allen Middle School.

DADA also reports that its outreach programs serve more than 15,000 community members annually, while its productions and partnerships have provided performance opportunities for more than 5,000 young artists.

The nonprofit’s mission is especially significant for young people from underserved communities who might otherwise face financial barriers to professional dance training.

Debbie Allen’s Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

Five performances are scheduled at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center:

Thursday, December 10 — 7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 11 — 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 12 — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 13 — 2 p.m.

Tickets and additional information are available through the Debbie Allen Dance Academy’s official website.

Important: Raven-Symoné is scheduled for select performances only. Her specific appearance dates have not yet been confirmed in the announcement, so ticket buyers should verify her schedule before purchasing.

For Allen, the production remains both a holiday tradition and a showcase for the next generation of dancers.

And with Raven-Symoné joining the festivities, Buckey is getting a new face for the holidays.

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