Wednesday, September 21, 2022
HomeNews
News

Lamar Odom Allegedly Dating Transgender Actress Daniiellè Alexis

By Ny MaGee
0

*Lamar Odom is reportedly dating a transgender woman named Daniiellè Alexis

Alexis is a popular Australian actress and model who starred in the Australian hit tv series “Wentworth,” MediaTakeOut reports. Alexis shared a photo on Instagram showing the former white man cozied up with the former NBA star.  According to the report, one fan wrote, “You guys are amazing together! ”. Another added, “You deserve the world and then some!!! I’m so beyond excited for you my absolute bestie ”

A commenter on Lipstick Ally noted, “… I’m not going to say what I actually want to say. Let me just put it like: they seem well suited, mentally.”

Another said, “he’s happy, living his truth and not trying to hide what he likes. that’s his business.”

READ MORE: Lamar Odom Talks Abusive Relationships and Addictive Behavior | VIDEO

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daniiellè Alexis (@daniiellealexis)

A third noted of Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband, “Someone on here said that the men who are attracted to the Kardashians must be attracted to trans women. They did not lie apparently!” To which another commenter replied, “Freaks attract freaks. Kanye is another example. So is Travis. Scott also gives me bisexual vibes. Lol and their daddy is trans. To be kicking with that family you need to be abnormal.”

Alexis previously spoke about coming out as a trans woman in a 2020 interview with Woman’s Day magazine. 

“My original name was Shayne and I was born a boy — and I can finally say that name and feel safe that I’m not about to get teased,” Alexis said, as reported by Revolt. 

“Mum understood and never tried to change me. I grew my hair, wore colourful clothing, collected My Little Ponies and was dancing and performing from when I was four,” Alexis added.

“Dad, however, never supported my feminine pursuits, and when he bought me a yellow boy’s mountain bike for my fifth birthday, I bawled my eyes out, wondering why I was being punished.”

Lamar has not confirmed that he is officially boo’d up with Alexis. 

Previous articleArsenio Hall’s LA Home Burglarized Twice
Next articleRobert Sarver: Phoenix Suns and Mercury Owner Seeking Buyers for NBA and WNBA Teams | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO