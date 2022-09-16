Friday, September 16, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

‘Woman King’ Star John Boyega on His Love Life: ‘I Only Date Black!’ | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

John Boyega - screenshot
John Boyega – screenshot

*John Boyega has revealed he’s very disciplined when it comes to his love life preference, saying he will only date black women. The “Stars Wars” actor, who is starring in the Viola Davis-led motion picture “The Woman King,” made the comment in his recent interview with GQ Hype, adding that he’s always been very inspired by the relationship between his parents, who have been together for over three decades.

Boyega seemingly wants that same type of love as he told the publication, “I only date black, then it’s about chemistry, personality, goals. Is there a synergy? Can I help you? Can you help me? I’m very disciplined in the type of women I speak to. They don’t want you in their business. Being in the public eye, they would prefer if you had the wife and family. It’s the ultimate PR package.”

The British-born actor adds that his parents having been together for 35 years now is the type of love he aspires to have in his own life. But in order to attain something as solid as what his mom and dad have would only be something he could consider with a woman of color.

Since turning 30 in March, the Hollywood star insists he has made his love life much more of a priority, though he hasn’t always found it easy dating because of his life in the limelight.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Malcolm X Becomes First Black Honoree in Nebraska Hall of Fame

Previous articleWomen Rule in ‘The Woman King’ Starring Viola Davis | EUR ExclusiveWATCH
Next article‘I Was Not Demoted’ – Don Lemon on Move to Co-anchor of New CNN Morning Show | WATCH
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO