‘Woman King’ Star John Boyega on His Love Life: ‘I Only Date Black!’ | WATCH

*John Boyega has revealed he’s very disciplined when it comes to his love life preference, saying he will only date black women. The “Stars Wars” actor, who is starring in the Viola Davis-led motion picture “The Woman King,” made the comment in his recent interview with GQ Hype, adding that he’s always been very inspired by the relationship between his parents, who have been together for over three decades.

Boyega seemingly wants that same type of love as he told the publication, “I only date black, then it’s about chemistry, personality, goals. Is there a synergy? Can I help you? Can you help me? I’m very disciplined in the type of women I speak to. They don’t want you in their business. Being in the public eye, they would prefer if you had the wife and family. It’s the ultimate PR package.”

The British-born actor adds that his parents having been together for 35 years now is the type of love he aspires to have in his own life. But in order to attain something as solid as what his mom and dad have would only be something he could consider with a woman of color.

Since turning 30 in March, the Hollywood star insists he has made his love life much more of a priority, though he hasn’t always found it easy dating because of his life in the limelight.

