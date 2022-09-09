Comedian David A. Arnold Dead at Age 54

*Standup comedian David A. Arnold, who was also the creator and showrunner of Nickelodeon’s “That Girl Lay Lay,” has died at age 54.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold,” his family said Wednesday in a statement obtained by Variety.

“David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes,” the statement continued. “Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss.”

According to PEOPLE, Arnold was on the comedy tour Pace Ya Self at the time of his death. His first Netflix standup special titled “Fat Ballerina,” debuted in 2019. His second, “It Ain’t for the Weak,” dropped in July and is streaming on the platform.

💔 Comedian David A. Arnold posted this to social media on Saturday. Yesterday, he died suddenly and unexpectedly. He was 54 years old. pic.twitter.com/Jno80MHOC6 — Kate (@KateTalksTruth) September 8, 2022

Arnold is also known as the creator of the hit Nickelodeon series “That Girl Lay Lay.” The comedy was renewed for a second season in January. The series centers on Sadie, who, per Wiki, “wishes that Lay Lay, an artificially intelligent avatar from a personal affirmation app, were real and could help teach her how to stand out. When her wish comes true and Lay Lay is magically brought to life, they navigate life as teenagers and discover who they truly are, all while trying to keep Lay Lay’s identity hidden.”

Amid news of his passing, several of Arnold’s close friends and peers have taken to social media to pay tribute.

“Our closely knit comedy community mourns the loss of one of the greatest to ever do it,” said fellow comedian and close friend Chris Spencer in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. “He was admired by his peers, respected by other veterans, and revered by the burgeoning comedians that he mentored. He will be deeply missed, especially by his comedy fraternity.”

Comedian and TV host Loni Love tweeted, “My brother is gone… thank you for the laughs, the encouragement and the inspiration.. my love and prayers to his lovely wife Julie and his beautiful daughters… we are all heartbroken.”

Arnold is reportedly survived by his wife, Julie Harkness, and their two daughters Anna Grace and Ashlyn Elizabeth.