Friends of Phaedra Parks Speak Out After Ex Apollo Nida Slams Her on RHOA

*Friends of Phaedra Parks are said to be furious that her ex-husband, Apollo Nida, slammed the reality TV star during his recent cameo on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

“Apollo has some nerve showing up and talking negatively about Phaedra when she’s done nothing but help him in his lifetime,” a source close to Parks tells Page Six exclusively. “Her friends are furious.”

Nida appeared on the Aug. 28 episode of the Bravo reality show and had much to say about Parks during a conversation with former co-star Shereé Whitfield. It seems he is still bitter that his ex-wife didn’t cater to his every need following their divorce and amid his incarceration for fraud.

“Phaedra paid every one of his legal bills and, because of his guilt, he still went to prison. He will owe her for the rest of his life,” the Parks insider told Page Six.

We reported previously that Nida still feels some type of way about his split from Parks, insisting that the reality star and her attorney had left him to rot after he began his eight-year sentence in his 2014 conviction of identity theft and money laundering more than $2 million through fraudulent accounts.

After he completed his sentence, Nida was released and moved to a halfway house in Philadelphia in June 2019. He was taken back into custody days later for violating his parole.

During his recent “RHOA” appearance, Nida — who shares sons Ayden, 12, and Dylan, 9, with Parks — referred to his ex-wife as “cold-blooded”.

“When I went away, Phaedra was definitely cold-blooded … cold-hearted,” he said.

“When my ex left me, you know, she left me basically to die, you know? Phaedra basically left me to rot,” Nida said.

“It showed me you wasn’t there for me,” he added. He also alleged that Parks would “not [allow]” him to see their kids at the time.

“It was a lot of things that showed me [she] really wasn’t there for me,” he said.

The Page Six source noted that Parks “is an incredibly wonderful mother to his two boys,” adding, “The last thing [Nida] should be doing is talking negatively to anyone about her, especially since there is a legal agreement in their divorce decree that neither of them will ever speak disparagingly about one another. He doesn’t seem to be able to follow the rules even now.”

Parks and Ninda finalized their divorce in July 2017 after nearly eight years of marriage. She exited “RHOA” that same year after seven seasons on the series.

“It’s a shame that Shereé, who claims to be Phaedra’s good friend, would listen to Apollo’s sob story and not stand up and say, ‘Please stop bad-mouthing the woman who has supported you through everything,’” the source tells Page Six.

“She should have at least told him to take some accountability, be a good dad and stop whining.”