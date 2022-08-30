Woman Knocked Out in Brawl At Chris Brown Concert – It Didn’t Stop the Show | WATCH

*What was supposed to be a fun time at Chris Brown’s concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA on Friday turned out to be a freighting experience for a few fans. According to @tmz_tv, a crazy fight broke out during the Aug. 26 show where rapper Lil Baby also performed.

In a video obtained by the news outlet shows a woman laid out unconscious on the ground while two men are going at it around her. It was said that the brawl started between two women in the front section of the Kia Forum near the end of Breezy’s set.

Apparently, two men jumped into the fight and one of them socked one of the women, knocking her unconscious. The clip shows fans dragging the woman to the side of the arena and trying to help her but she wouldn’t move.

Unfortunately, the scary scene didn’t stop the fight as the men continued to square off on the other side. Bystanders eventually broke up the fight after about three minutes while security guards didn’t seem to do much. So was Chris Brown aware at the time? The news site notes that he didn’t seem to know what was going down and continued his performance for the rest of his fans.