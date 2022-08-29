Chris Brown Look-Alike Denies Charging Fans $1500 for Meet-and-Greet

*A Chris Brown look-alike is allegedly charging $1,500 to meet and greet fans of the R&B superstar.

As reported by XXL Magazine, on Aug. 25, Twitter user @LilWhoady_ posted on Instagram a photo of the alleged Brown impersonator known as @tysonwuthi along with the caption, “Going To Be In Detroit This Weekend Meet & Greets $1500.”

After the photo went viral, the Brown look-alike slammed reports that he is charging a higher fee for his events compared to the real CB who charges fans $1,000 to get close to him.

“THESE ARE ALL LIES ABOUT ME…I HAVEN’T MADE AN AGREEMENT WITH ANYONE,” Brown’s doppelganger reportedly wrote in all caps on his Instagram Stories, according to the XXL report. “I WOULD NEVER DO THAT.. THE MEDIA LIES TO YOU JUST TO MAKE THAT FANS GET MAD AT ME..DON’T BELIEVE IT.”

Meanwhile, Chris Brown himself has clapped back at critics of his meet-and-greet pricing. Several photos have surfaced online over the last month showing Brown and his intimate interactions with fans after his live concerts.

Some have called him out for the $1,000 price tag, Vibe reports.

“When artist [sic] (everyone) do concerts, they all have something called a VIP package,” Brown wrote in an Instagram story. “I haven’t done meet and greets in over 7 years… I have the coolest fans on the planet .. I appreciate the f*ck outta them. These are memories that will last with them forever.”

chris brown is taking M&G pics to another level my man ain’t payin 😩 pic.twitter.com/IXHdAyFois — helo (@hwloiza) August 1, 2022

The crooner added, “Unlike these lame artist that wont even make eye contact with the people who made it possible to even have a career. I only exist because these fans saw something in me I never thought was possible.. So Ima go all out for my fans!!!!”

Brown made time to meet and greet fans during his One of Them Ones tour that wrapped on Aug. 27.