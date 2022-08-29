Aries Spears Claps Back After Lizzo Fans Blast Him for Mocking Singer’s Weight | Watch

*Aries Spears is catching heat from Lizzo fans for mocking the singer’s body during an interview with “The Art of Dialogue” podcast.

“I can’t get past the fact she looks like the sh-t emoji. She’s got a very pretty face, but she keeps showing her body off, like c’mon man,” Spears said, as reported by Urban Hollywood 411.

“I ain’t the most in shape n—a in the world, but when you funny and you got swagger and confidence and you decent looking, I think I’m at least handsome — you get p—y. But a woman that’s built like a plate of mashed potatoes is in trouble,” the MADtv alum continued.

“You know what kills me about women? The hypocrisy and the contradiction,” he added. “’Yes, queen.’ ‘Slay, queen.’ Yeah girl, you’re confident. F–k diabetes. F–k heart problems. F–k heart disease, cholesterol. Y’all claim womanhood and about sisterhood… but if you really loved your sister, you’d go ‘Black girl, we love you and your confidence, but this ain’t it.’”

As reported by Urban Hollywood 411, one Twitter user responded to Aries’ comments with “Comedy?? The guy is talking about someone else’s weight when he is breathing heavy just sitting?”

Another Twitter user said, “She can sing and dance in heels for 2 hours… He can barely make it through this video. So maybe apply those notes to the mirror because no one sees that swagger he speaks of. Just plain old ugly… inside and out.”

“So, what I’m hearing is he is in jeopardy of having diabetes and heart issues due to HIS obesity and is upset that Lizzo can literally run circles around him while playing the flute,” wrote a third commenter.

Lizzo fans caught wind of his remarks and have been dragging Spears on social media. The comedian clapped back in a video posted to Twitter. Hear what he had to say in the clip below.

Meanwhile, Lizzo won the Video for Good award during the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, August 28, and she may have taken aim at Spears during her acceptance speech.

“I want to say thank you so much for supporting me and loving me. And now, to the bitches that got something to say about me in the press,” the songstress said, US Magazine reports. “You know what, I’m not going to say nothing. They’ll be like, ‘Lizzo, why don’t you clap back?’ Because bitch, I’m winning, hoe! Big bitch is winning, hoe!”

