Monday, August 29, 2022
HomeNews
News

Aries Spears Claps Back After Lizzo Fans Blast Him for Mocking Singer’s Weight | Watch

By Ny MaGee
0

Comedian mocks Lizzo
Aries Spears and Lizzo

*Aries Spears is catching heat from Lizzo fans for mocking the singer’s body during an interview with “The Art of Dialogue” podcast.

“I can’t get past the fact she looks like the sh-t emoji. She’s got a very pretty face, but she keeps showing her body off, like c’mon man,” Spears said, as reported by Urban Hollywood 411.

“I ain’t the most in shape n—a in the world, but when you funny and you got swagger and confidence and you decent looking, I think I’m at least handsome — you get p—y. But a woman that’s built like a plate of mashed potatoes is in trouble,” the MADtv alum continued.

“You know what kills me about women? The hypocrisy and the contradiction,” he added. “’Yes, queen.’ ‘Slay, queen.’ Yeah girl, you’re confident. F–k diabetes. F–k heart problems. F–k heart disease, cholesterol. Y’all claim womanhood and about sisterhood… but if you really loved your sister, you’d go ‘Black girl, we love you and your confidence, but this ain’t it.’”

READ MORE: Lizzo is Allegedly Engaged to Comedian Myke Wright

As reported by Urban Hollywood 411, one Twitter user responded to Aries’ comments with “Comedy?? The guy is talking about someone else’s weight when he is breathing heavy just sitting?”

Another Twitter user said, “She can sing and dance in heels for 2 hours… He can barely make it through this video. So maybe apply those notes to the mirror because no one sees that swagger he speaks of. Just plain old ugly… inside and out.”

“So, what I’m hearing is he is in jeopardy of having diabetes and heart issues due to HIS obesity and is upset that Lizzo can literally run circles around him while playing the flute,” wrote a third commenter.

Lizzo fans caught wind of his remarks and have been dragging Spears on social media. The comedian clapped back in a video posted to Twitter. Hear what he had to say in the clip below.

Meanwhile, Lizzo won the Video for Good award during the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, August 28, and she may have taken aim at Spears during her acceptance speech.

“I want to say thank you so much for supporting me and loving me. And now, to the bitches that got something to say about me in the press,” the songstress said, US Magazine reports. “You know what, I’m not going to say nothing. They’ll be like, ‘Lizzo, why don’t you clap back?’ Because bitch, I’m winning, hoe! Big bitch is winning, hoe!”

Watch:

Previous article‘Moorish Nation’ Members Arrested After Squatting in Home of NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Next articleJacqueline Pruitt’s Marvella Steel Placers is Changing the Rebar Game
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO