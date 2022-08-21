Dr. Dre Officially Announces His ‘Next Big Thing’ is the Marvin Gaye Movie | WATCH

*In an interview with @diversementality podcast, Dr. Dre officially announces that he’s working on the Marvin Gaye movie and that it’s the next big thing people should expect from him 💰

Dre says he’s been working on it for the last 4 to 5 years with Jimmy Iovine, Allen Hughes and Suzanne de Passe.

You may remember on #TheDefiantOnes (also directed by Allen Hughes) that Dr. Dre was filmed playing in the studio with some Marvin Gaye master recordings. That was for the movie soundtrack.

Both Motown and Marvin Gaye’s estate are also onboard. With the help of Warner Brothers, Dre will be able to utilize all of Gaye’s signature songs. Something which, until now, was unachievable, but an essential condition to produce the film worthy of its central character.

Wait. There’s more …

On top of his negotiation skills, Dre used his expertise as a sound producer to help the director incorporate Gaye’s voice into the narrative on the movie.

Warner Bros approved over $80 million for the project, making it the biggest budget in history for an African American music biopic. The film release is set for 2023 in theatres as well as on HBO Max.

Also, back in 2021, Deadline reported that the film, titled “What’s Going On” was being developed in partnership with Motown and Gaye’s estate, so filmmakers will have the rights to all of the singer’s signature songs.

Copyright and legal issues stalled or canceled several past movie attempts to tell Gaye’s story.

“This is so personal for me,” Hughes told Deadline. “When I made my first film with my brother, we were fortunate to get ‘What’s Going On’ into the trailer for Menace 2 Society and it was a game-changer in elevating the marketing of that film. Every film of mine, but the period film From Hell, had some Marvin Gaye in it and I’ve just always connected to him.”

“He’s the artist’s artist, with this ethereal voice that just comes out of the heavens,” he continued. “There have been plenty of great artists and then Marvin… [he’s] in his own lane. When you listen, in one measure you feel like you’ve read a novel. Such a rich inner life in that voice, heavenly but riddled with pain, the agony and ecstasy at the same time.”

