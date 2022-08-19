Friday, August 19, 2022
Two Men Die in Florida After Eating ‘Bad’ Raw Osyters

View of crimean oysters on plate with ice in restaurant / Getty

*Two Florida men died from bacterial infections after eating raw oysters that reportedly came from Louisiana.  

Roger Pinckney, 44, passed away after becoming sick last month from the popular seafood delicacy. He reportedly feasted on oysters at the Rustic Inn Crabhouse while celebrating his birthday, according to the New York Post. After falling ill, he reportedly underwent a series of emergency surgeries and a double amputation before he died on July 31.

As many as 100 dozen oysters were served the day Pinckney ate at the Rustic Inn Crabhouse in Ft. Lauderdale.

“He had that one in a billion that was bad,” manager Gary Oreal said, as reported by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “I feel horrible.”

READ MORE: Ouch! An Alligator Bit A Man in the Face At Florida’s Lake Thonotosassa

“Oysters are top of the mountain for dangerous foods to eat. I have eaten them my entire life, and will continue. But you are putting yourself at risk when you do it,” Oreal added.

The Florida Department of Health inspected the restaurant’s kitchen and it passed “with flying colors” after Pinckney got sick.

“Over the course of 60 years, we have served a couple billion oysters and we never had anyone get sick like this guy did,” Oreal said.

Veteran Rodney Jackson, 55, is the second person in the state to die recently from consuming raw oysters. Jackson became sick with Vibrio after eating oysters that he purchased on Aug. 3 from Maria’s Fresh Seafood Market, Pensacola News Journal reportsJackson was rushed to Ascension Sacred Heart’s ICU after falling ill and died on August 9.

“You just have to know Rodney. That was always his passion — to help people, to help the community,” his wife, Patricia, told Pensacola News Journal.  

Per the Centers for Disease Control (CDC): “Vibriosis causes an estimated 80,000 illnesses and 100 deaths in the United States every year. People with vibriosis become infected by consuming raw or undercooked seafood or exposing a wound to seawater. Most infections occur from May through October when water temperatures are warmer.”

“An oyster that contains harmful bacteria doesn’t look, smell, or even taste different from any other oyster,” the CDC says.

