Untold Stories of Educators Are Unpacked in New ‘Defining US’ Documentary | Watch EUR Exclusive

By Ny MaGee
*The new documentary “Defining US: Children at the Crossroads of Change,” takes audiences inside the nation’s largest school systems to see and hear the untold stories of educators fighting to protect students’ rights to have open conversations about race and other issues that impact their identity, per press release. 

“Over 50,000,000+ students will return to school within the next few weeks. Even though, most students (over 51%) are black or of people of color, discussions around racism are typically not part of curriculum. “Defining Us” takes audiences inside the nation’s largest school systems (ATL, NYC, LA) to see and hear the untold stories of educators fighting to protect students’ rights to have open conversations about race and other issues that impact their identity,” according to the news release.

“Defining US” is produced by Connect with Kids Network (CWK) which combines the power of media and the promise of education to tell the compelling stores of people and organizations that are improving important social and emotional issues that define our times.

Watch the trailer above.  

“To not talk about race, is to not talk about what it means to be human,” says Yolanda Sealey-Ruiz, Ph.D., Associate Professor of English Education at Teachers College, Columbia University, per the documentary’s official website.

EUR caught up with executive Producer Paul Forbes, a former Black educator from NYC, and Stacey DeWitt, a White producer, and director, for a timely discussion about how “Defining US” lifts teachers and students as a voice of reason in the divisive national dialogue about race discussions in schools.

Check out our insightful conversation with the pair via the clip below.

“Defining US” will release on August 23, 2022, on all TVOD platforms.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

