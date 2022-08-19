Untold Stories of Educators Are Unpacked in New ‘Defining US’ Documentary | Watch EUR Exclusive

*The new documentary “Defining US: Children at the Crossroads of Change,” takes audiences inside the nation’s largest school systems to see and hear the untold stories of educators fighting to protect students’ rights to have open conversations about race and other issues that impact their identity, per press release.

“Over 50,000,000+ students will return to school within the next few weeks. Even though, most students (over 51%) are black or of people of color, discussions around racism are typically not part of curriculum. “Defining Us” takes audiences inside the nation’s largest school systems (ATL, NYC, LA) to see and hear the untold stories of educators fighting to protect students’ rights to have open conversations about race and other issues that impact their identity,” according to the news release.

“Defining US” is produced by Connect with Kids Network (CWK) which combines the power of media and the promise of education to tell the compelling stores of people and organizations that are improving important social and emotional issues that define our times.

Watch the trailer above.

READ MORE: George Floyd’s Uncle, Selwyn Jones, Talks New Book and Police-killing of His Nephew | Watch EUR Exclusive

The reviews from #DefiningUS have been so amazing and reinforces why this mission is so important to everyone involved. To see the amazing work of our cast and crew for yourself, visit the link below!https://t.co/U6mAUkGQVs #EducationforAll pic.twitter.com/n5E8eU0a58 — DefiningUS Children at the Crossroads of Change (@DefiningUs) July 29, 2022

“To not talk about race, is to not talk about what it means to be human,” says Yolanda Sealey-Ruiz, Ph.D., Associate Professor of English Education at Teachers College, Columbia University, per the documentary’s official website.

EUR caught up with executive Producer Paul Forbes, a former Black educator from NYC, and Stacey DeWitt, a White producer, and director, for a timely discussion about how “Defining US” lifts teachers and students as a voice of reason in the divisive national dialogue about race discussions in schools.

Check out our insightful conversation with the pair via the clip below.

“Defining US” will release on August 23, 2022, on all TVOD platforms.