Thursday, August 18, 2022
HomePoliticsAbortion
Abortion

Pregnant Louisiana Mom Denied Abortion – Even Though Her Baby Doesn’t Have a Skull! | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

Nancy Davis - screenshot
Nancy Davis – screenshot

*This story hits home as far as how the Supreme Court’s anti-abortion ruling affects women. That’s because a Louisiana mother has been denied an abortion even though the baby she’s carrying won’t survive.

The woman, Nancy Davis, is 13 weeks pregnant, and three weeks ago at her first ultrasound three weeks ago that her unborn child has acrania, a terminal condition in which the infant’s skull does not develop in utero.

As you imagine, a child born with this condition cannot survive and typically dies minutes or hours after birth.

“It was an abnormal ultrasound, and they noticed the top of the baby’s head was missing and the skull was missing,” Davis, a mother of one, told WAFB-TV.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Alabama Death Row Inmate Suffered Through Painful 3-Hour Execution

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

However, because the pregnancy does not endanger Davis’ life and acrania is not among the Louisiana Department of Health’s qualifying conditions for abortion, she was denied the right to terminate her pregnancy.

Now Davis is struggling over whether to carry the pregnancy to term or cross state lines for an abortion in Florida or North Carolina. She has to make a decision quickly, as nearby states cut off abortion eligibility at 15 weeks.

“It’s a baby that’s not going to be compatible with life,” said the Baton Rouge mom. “These babies either die stillborn or they die a couple minutes later.”

“It’s hard knowing that, you know, I’m carrying it to bury it,” she continued.

Although Davis, who said her family will support her regardless of her decision, did not take a hard stance on abortion rights, she did say that Louisiana lawmakers should consider broadening the list of conditions that qualify for an abortion.

“I just want them to consider special circumstances as it relates to abortion … medical problems, like this is one that needs to be in that,” she told reporters.

Davis also said she would be willing to testify before the state legislature to advocate further on the issue.

Nancy Davis fetus (screenshot)
Nancy Davis fetus (screenshot)

Davis’ challenging predicament is set to become more common in Louisiana as the state’s “trigger law” resulted in a near-total abortion ban in July.

Previous articleApple Original Films Drops Trailer for ‘SIDNEY’ Documentary | Watch
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO