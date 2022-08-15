Lizzo is Allegedly Engaged to Comedian Myke Wright

*Lizzo is allegedly engaged to her boyfriend, comedian Myke Wright.

Media Take Out claims they spoke “with two people close to Lizzo who confirmed that her boyfriend Myke popped the question and she said YES,” the outlet writes.

In June, Lizzo and Wright made their red carpet debut at an event for Lizzo’s Amazon Prime Video series “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”, MadameNoire reported. Lizzo and Wright have been dating for a couple of months at the time of the event. They were first spotted together last October and again in April in Hollywood celebrating Lizzo’s 34th birthday.

Lizzo confirmed the couple’s relationship this past spring.

According to MTO, the Lizzo insider claim that the singer (who often shares nude images of herself online) “is very private” so she has no plans to announce her engagement publicly.

“[Despite her social media posts], Lizzo is very private, so I don’t think she plans to ever announce it … maybe after the wedding,” the insider said, according to Media Take Out.

In related news, we reported previously that Lizzo’s official documentary is headed to HBO Max this fall. The untitled documentary will chronicle her rise to stardom and some of the challenges she’s faced along the way, Vibe reports.

Lizzo previously said in a statement, “Growing up I never dreamed I’d get to experience all of the things I’ve accomplished in my life, and I’m just getting started. I’m so excited I get to share and relive my journey with my fans and HBO Max. From ‘Cuz I Love You’ to my dramatic world tour, losing and gaining love, and creating my new album ‘Special,’ y’all get to see the amount of time, patience, blood, sweat and tears that went into this process. It takes ten years to become an ‘overnight success,’ and hopefully I can inspire other young creatives to keep going.”

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max, added, “To get the chance to work with someone we have admired and adored for so long is a dream come true. Lizzo’s formidable talent has entertained and inspired millions, and we are ecstatic to help share her incredible journey.”