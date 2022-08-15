Homeless Shelter Slams Kanye for Broken Promises

*The LA Mission has called out Kanye West for failing to follow through with his promise to help the homeless obtain housing and employment.

Kanye took to Instagram on Friday to say “Look to the homeless as the biggest inspiration for all design.” But the LA Mission claims the artist is all talk and no action. Last year the rapper reportedly worked with the organization and donated 1,000 meals but he has since distanced himself from the LA Mission, TMZ reports.

“We thank Kanye West for showing his heart and generosity today and bringing over 1,000 meals with him in tow,” L.A. Mission’s CEO said in a tweet at the time of Ye’s generous food donations to the needy. “Our heart is with Kanye as he continues to show his heart for people who are less fortunate.”

Despite Ye going ghost on the group, the L.A. Mission tells TMZ that they still hope to collaborate with him.

Meanwhile, we reported previously that John Legend says he and Kanye West are not as close as they once were due to the rapper’s support of former President Donald Trump and Ye’s own 2020 White House bid.

“Well, you know, we aren’t friends as much as we used to be because I honestly think because we publicly disagreed on his running for office, his supporting [President Donald] Trump,” Legend revealed during a recent appearance on CNN’s The Axe Files podcast with David Axelrod. “I think it became too much for us to sustain our friendship, honestly.”

The rapper announced on the 4th of July holiday back in 2020 that he was running for president as an independent. At the time, Ye told Forbes that he was not running as a Democrat or a Republican, but under the “Birthday Party” because “when we win, it’s everybody’s birthday.”

Kanye also claimed he’d been “threatened” over his political views.

Legend said that “there’s not a lot” about Ye “that people don’t get.”

“I think he’s been very open with who he is and his struggles with mental health. And he’s very real, honestly …” he explained. “Like he’s been pretty upfront with his opinions, his struggles, all the things that he’s dealing with. And I think what you see with him is pretty much what you get. I don’t feel like he’s a whole separate person in private than he is in public. I think you’re pretty much seeing the real Kanye publicly.”