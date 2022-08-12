He Got it! Kenan Thompson Receives His Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame | WATCH

*Congrats are in order to Kenan Thompson who received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday. He has been providing us with laughs for years, and he was honored for his contributions throughout the years.

During the ceremony, Kenan was joined by his family and fellow comedians J.B. Smoove, and Leslie Jones to help him celebrate the big moment.

During his speech, he said, “I never thought any of this would be possible, I just wanted to act and entertain and have a good time and put smiles on my family members’ faces and that grew into the world now apparently. It’s just an honor and a privilege.”

Kenan is definitely one of the original OG’s of Nickelodeon as we grew up watching him on shows such as “All That,” “Kenan & Kel,” and even the hit film “Good Burger.”

If It just so happens that Thompson’s star will be next to the star of longtime “Saturday Night Live” producer Lorne Michaels. It is the 2,728th star since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars.

The ceremony comes two days after NBC and the Television Academy announced that Thompson will host the 74th Emmy Awards and is in connection with the start of his 20th season on “Saturday Night Live” this fall.

The event was streamed on the Walk of Fame’s website.

Born May 10, 1978, in Atlanta, Thompson’s first television project was being part of the TBS children’s show “Movies for Kids,” where he reviewed “The Mighty Ducks,” and met some of its cast members, which led to his movie debut in its 1994 sequel, “D2: The Mighty Ducks.” He also appeared in the third film in the franchise, “D3: The Mighty Ducks,” released in 1996.

Thompson was a cast member of the Nickelodeon sketch comedy series “All That” from 1994-2000 and starred in the Nickelodeon comedy “Kenan & Kel” which ran from 1996-2000.

Thompson joined the cast of “Saturday Night Live” in 2003, its first cast member to be born after its premiere in 1975.