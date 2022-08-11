*Ne-Yo has revealed that Ice-T once gave him permission to grab his wife’s butt.

The singer is set to appear on Thursday, August 11 episode of “Drink Champs”, during which he told host N.O.R.E. that he was compelled to grab Coco Austin’s derriere after seeing her in a sexy costume at a Halloween party, AceShowbiz reports.

“Mind you, I had had a few drinks at this point,” Ne-Yo stated. “So, I walked up to him and was like, ‘Bro, with all due respect, uh, I’ve wanted to squeeze Coco’s a** for a really long time.’ ”

Ice-T allegedly told him, ” ‘You know what? I’m just the kind of pimp that’ll let you do it.’ ”

That’s when the old-school rapper called his wife over and told her what the R&B crooner wanted to do to her.

“She looked at him and smiled, then looked at me and smiled, and turned around and bent that thing over, and I grabbed as much of a handful as I could,” Ne-Yo recalled. “He gave me a pound, and we finished, and we drank and hung out for the rest of the night.”

N.O.R.E. said in response, “I’m trying to figure out who’s more gangster in this situation, you, or him or Coco. Or is it all three? I’m taking a shot for that, bro.”

Meanwhile, Ne-Yo’s estranged wife Crystal filed for divorce on August 1 after learning the singer fathered a child with another woman.

“8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected… every last one of them,” Crystal wrote recently in an Instagram post. “To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect.”

In response, Ne-Yo released a statement via Twitter that read, “For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors.” He added, “Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”