Kenan Thompson to Host 74th Emmy Awards

*Kenan Thompson has been tapped to host the 74th Emmy Awards, set to broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in LA on Monday, Sept. 12, at 8 p.m. The ceremony will also stream on Peacock for the first time.

“Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC–my longtime network family–makes it even more special,” Thompson said, Ad Week reports. “Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars from my favorite shows.”

“Kenan is well-regarded as one of the funniest, likeable and accomplished performers of the last two decades and his tenure on Saturday Night Live speaks for itself. We know he’ll bring an excitement and professionalism to the Emmy Awards that a show of this stature deserves,” Jen Neal, evp of live events for NBCUniversal’s television and streaming, said in a statement.

The 2022 Emmy nominees were announced in July, with HBO/HBO Max leading with 140 nominations.

Host announcement incoming!! 🚀 @KenanThompson will host the 74th #Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12! Join Kenan (and the rest of us!) at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on NBC and Peacock for TV’s biggest night! 🕺 #Emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/lvBC5yoKra — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) August 9, 2022

Thompson, a six-time Emmy nominee, will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 11, 2022, according to New York Daily News. Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame producer, recently praised the “Saturday Night Live” veteran’s contributions to the entertainment industry.

“Kenan Thompson is the voice of a generation,” Martinez explained. “From ‘Kenan and Kel’ to ‘Saturday Night Live,’ Kenan has been making folks laugh for nearly 30 years.” In celebration of his upcoming 20th anniversary on SNL, we thought it would be fitting to place Kenan’s star next to the star of the man who gave him his job, Lorne Michaels.”

We reported previously that Thompson started his music career in 1994 as a member of “All That, ” an all-kid sketch comedy series on Nickelodeon. Together with Kel Mitchell, he starred in a spinoff “Kenan and Kel” from 1996-2000.

He joined the cast of “Saturday Night Live” in 2003. He now holds the record as the longest-running cast member in the history of SNL. He recently completed his 19th season.