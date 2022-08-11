Thursday, August 11, 2022
HomeNews
News

Kenan Thompson to Host 74th Emmy Awards

By Ny MaGee
0

SNL star
Getty

*Kenan Thompson has been tapped to host the 74th Emmy Awards, set to broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in LA on Monday, Sept. 12, at 8 p.m. The ceremony will also stream on Peacock for the first time. 

“Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC–my longtime network family–makes it even more special,” Thompson said, Ad Week reports. “Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars from my favorite shows.” 

“Kenan is well-regarded as one of the funniest, likeable and accomplished performers of the last two decades and his tenure on Saturday Night Live speaks for itself. We know he’ll bring an excitement and professionalism to the Emmy Awards that a show of this stature deserves,” Jen Neal, evp of live events for NBCUniversal’s television and streaming, said in a statement.

The 2022 Emmy nominees were announced in July, with HBO/HBO Max leading with 140 nominations. 

READ MORE: Kenan Thompson Set to Receive Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame | VIDEO

Thompson, a six-time Emmy nominee, will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 11, 2022, according to New York Daily News. Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame producer, recently praised the “Saturday Night Live” veteran’s contributions to the entertainment industry.

“Kenan Thompson is the voice of a generation,” Martinez explained. “From ‘Kenan and Kel’ to ‘Saturday Night Live,’ Kenan has been making folks laugh for nearly 30 years.” In celebration of his upcoming 20th anniversary on SNL, we thought it would be fitting to place Kenan’s star next to the star of the man who gave him his job, Lorne Michaels.”

We reported previously that Thompson started his music career in 1994 as a member of “All That, ” an all-kid sketch comedy series on Nickelodeon. Together with Kel Mitchell, he starred in a spinoff “Kenan and Kel” from 1996-2000.

He joined the cast of “Saturday Night Live” in 2003. He now holds the record as the longest-running cast member in the history of SNL. He recently completed his 19th season.

Previous articleCast of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ and ‘Love & Hip Hop Miami’ Tease New Seasons | EUR Exclusive
Next articleMerrick Garland: FBI Files Motion to Unseal Trump Mar-a-Lago Warrant | WATCHReactions
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO