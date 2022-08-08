Cops Arrest Black Man For White Man’s Crime: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | WATCH

*A Massachusetts man has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against three cops at the Arlington, Massachusetts police department for what they did to him in February of 2021.

Donovan Johnson was walking down the street, minding his own business when it happened.

Arlington is just ten miles outside of Boston. And some say Boston is one of the most racist cities in the United States. It’s stories like this that explain why some people don’t trust law enforcement, because even when they are innocently minding their own business they are subject to unjustified scrutiny, aggression and deadly force from bully cops who think having a badge gives them a pass to violate their civil rights.

Click the video above to get details about Donovan Johnson’s ordeal.

