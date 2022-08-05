*“It’s all about having a real memorable melody to me,” said pianist Mark Etheredge about his piano playing on his new single, the title track of his “Love Planet” album, when I complimented his skills on the keys. “’Love Planet’ is on radio now.”

The “Love Planet” album will be released August 12, 2022 and is produced by two-time Grammy-winning Paul Brown (has 60 #1 hits).

Mark said this is not the first collaboration he has had with Brown, “He’s on my previous album ‘Connected’ (2016). There is history here. In 2012 I released ‘Change is Coming’ with my vocals. It had a lukewarm reception. I felt I could do better. So I was thinking what would have success. I love instrumentals…I love Smooth Jazz so much, so I said I’d write what I really love! I came up with a demo and said, now who do I want to work with….and Paul Brown came to me. I gave it a long shot and sent an email and he replied! He gave me solid advice to have it fit Smooth Jazz – so we did ‘Connected’ in 2016. That titled track reached #6 on Billboard Smooth Jazz Chart.”

The way Mark’s fingers are dancing on this title track I see “Love Planet” reaching #1 this time. Other tracks on the “Love Planet” album include “Unethered,” “Elated,” We’ll Make It Though,” “Golden Hour,” and “Peace.” There are 10 songs total with eight as new tracks offering and two previously released. The project also offers Pop, R&B and Latin Smooth Jazz flavored selections. Other musicians on the project, aside from Paul Brown on guitar, is Steve Oliver on guitar and Greg Vail on sax.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Jazz Trumpeter/Composer Terence Blanchard to Explore the Music of Wayne Shorter at L.A.’s Ford Theater

“It’s changed. A lot of focus is now on rhythm, I love a good melody,” Etheredge pointed out to me. www.MarkEtheredge.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations and Business Management Strategist and Consultant at Freelance Associates and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 23rd year. Next events are coming to Baltimore via Zoom Saturday April 16, 2022 presented by Security Square Mall and The Baltimore Times, and Los Angeles via Zoom Saturday, November 5, 2022. The ULMII event is a free entertainment conference offering a Professional Industry Panel Q&A Session, a Professional Talent Showcase and National Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $17,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email info@ThePulseofEntertainment.com.

www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference