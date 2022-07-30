*“It’s a new world,” said Jake Fraser, head of Business Development at Mogul Productions that has a platform that helps facilitate financial backing for films. “What we try to do is be…more real…with tangible, real stuff.”

Purchasing Mogul Productions’ NFTs as with other digital trade instruments in the new world Jake is talking about affords you many things depending on the company. NFTs are digital tokens stored in blockchain (a ledger). What the purchase of Mogul NFTs do is allow you to be part of a potentially blockbuster film starring your favorite actors.

“We are the first company selling NFTs with the ability for a person to become producer on a film,” Fraser pointed out. “NFT is proof of ownership…of certain perks…access to red carpet events, time with the actors, ownership of the actual costume from the set…”

At the time of our talk Jake and Mogul Productions were promoting the project they help finance titled Bonded. Mogul has a platform where anyone can upload their story or script for consideration to be financed via NFTs brought by fans and supporters.

“It’s a creative portal where anyone in the world like my grandmother can submit,” he explained. “Basically, you raise funds by the selling of NFTs. It kick-starts the process. It could be 10% of the film or 100%.”

Once you submit your stories and screenplays to their showcase portal it is reviewed by producers in Hollywood. Three to six films are selected for the Mogul community to vote on one to be turned into a cinematic release.

“The platform is live. We’ve actually done six different films,” Jake said. “Most of them are in development.” www.MogulProductions.com

