Charles Barkley Shows Love for LGBT Community in Viral Video, Fans Claim He’s Drunk | Watch

*NBA legend Charles Barkley showed some love for the LGBT community during a recent appearance at a Nevada hotel and casino.

“I want to say this,” Barkley announced on stage at Harveys Lake Tahoe, Newsbreak reports. “If you’re gay or transgender, I love you. And if anybody gives you shit, you tell ’em Charles said ‘f— you!'”

One Twitter user commented under a viral clip of the moment, “Lmao he sounds so drunk in this but he’s spitting facts.”

Another Twitter user said of the clip, “Oh he’s drunk as HELLLLLLL,” to which one person responded, “makes what he’s saying sound more honest if anything.”

one time for charles barkley 😤😤pic.twitter.com/EoNSBVPboG — mike taddow (@MikeTaddow) July 15, 2022

“As Long as You’re not from San Antonio, Charles loves you. Hell, he’ll still love you if you’re from there, they just got some Big ol’ women that’s all,” another user added.

Watch the moment via the Twitter clip above.

Barkley has a long history of advocating for the queer community. In 2011, he said he never had an issue playing with gay teammates in the NBA.

“Every player has played with gay guys,” Barkley told the Washington Post, via OutSports. “It bothers me when I hear these reporters and jocks get on TV and say, ‘Oh, no guy can come out in a team sport. These guys would go crazy.’ First of all, quit telling me what I think. I’d rather have a gay guy who can play than a straight guy who can’t play.”

Barkley once wore a Carl Nassib jersey on ESPN to commemorate Carl’s first game in the NFL as an out gay player, per OutSports.