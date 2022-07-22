Friday, July 22, 2022
Charles Barkley Shows Love for LGBT Community in Viral Video, Fans Claim He’s Drunk | Watch

By Ny MaGee
Charles Barkley
Charles Barkley / Getty

*NBA legend Charles Barkley showed some love for the LGBT community during a recent appearance at a Nevada hotel and casino.

“I want to say this,” Barkley announced on stage at Harveys Lake Tahoe, Newsbreak reports. “If you’re gay or transgender, I love you. And if anybody gives you shit, you tell ’em Charles said ‘f— you!'”

One Twitter user commented under a viral clip of the moment, “Lmao he sounds so drunk in this but he’s spitting facts.”

Another Twitter user said of the clip, “Oh he’s drunk as HELLLLLLL,” to which one person responded, “makes what he’s saying sound more honest if anything.”

READ MORE: Charles Barkley Goes in on Tiger Woods: ‘It’s Not Fun to be Around Him’

“As Long as You’re not from San Antonio, Charles loves you. Hell, he’ll still love you if you’re from there, they just got some Big ol’ women that’s all,” another user added.

Watch the moment via the Twitter clip above.

Barkley has a long history of advocating for the queer community. In 2011, he said he never had an issue playing with gay teammates in the NBA.

“Every player has played with gay guys,” Barkley told the Washington Post, via OutSports. “It bothers me when I hear these reporters and jocks get on TV and say, ‘Oh, no guy can come out in a team sport. These guys would go crazy.’ First of all, quit telling me what I think. I’d rather have a gay guy who can play than a straight guy who can’t play.”

Barkley once wore a Carl Nassib jersey on ESPN to commemorate Carl’s first game in the NFL as an out gay player, per OutSports.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

