Texas Family Charged with Robbing North Carolina Waffle House After Quickie Meal

*When some folks from a Marshall (Texas) stopped off at a Waffle House restaurant in North Carolina last week, they had more than just eating in mind. Nope, they were there to dine and then rob the joint.

Only problem is they didn’t get away with their dirty deed. Hillsborough, North Carolina police said warrants were issued for Tamiko Lashun Jones, of Marshall; Tony Eugene Lemon, of Marshall; and Diamond Walton, of Longview, and the three were later arrested in western North Carolina.

Police said the three are charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and defrauding an inn keeper.

Investigators said additional charges could be filed against the three suspects, who have similar outstanding charges from Minden, Louisiana from a few days prior.

Police said the suspects were part of a family of six who entered a Waffle House on July 11 and sat down for a brief meal. After the meal, police said Lemon “reportedly took out a handgun and demanded money from the restaurant employees before fleeing to a nearby gas station.

