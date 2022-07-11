Monday, July 11, 2022
HomeNews
News

How To Catch Up on Lost Sleep

By Ny MaGee
0

Black woman sleeping - Getty

*Ever wonder if you can catch up on lost sleep. 

Accordion to a Get Pocket report, yes you can. 

When you’re “carrying around a heavy load of sleepiness” experts call this “sleep debt,” according to the report. 

“Sleep debt is the difference between the amount of sleep you should be getting and the amount you actually get,” the outlet writes. 

OTHER NEWS: Usher, Maroon 5 Headline the 2022 Beloved Benefit in Atlanta | PHOTOS

“People accumulate sleep debt surreptitiously,” says psychiatrist William C. Dement, founder of the Stanford University Sleep Clinic. 

Here’s more from the report:

Studies show that such short-term sleep deprivation leads to a foggy brain, worsened vision, impaired driving, and trouble remembering. Long-term effects include obesity, insulin resistance, and heart disease. And most Americans suffer from chronic deprivation. A 2005 survey by the National Sleep Foundation reports that, on average, Americans sleep 6.9 hours per night—6.8 hours during the week and 7.4 hours on the weekends. Generally, experts recommend eight hours of sleep per night, although some people may require only six hours of sleep while others need ten. 

The sleep experts claim that if you add an extra hour of sleep to your nightly routine, you can catch up on your sleep debt. They also suggest that you allow your body to naturally wake up in the morning (no alarm clock). 

“For recovery sleep, both the hours slept and the intensity of the sleep are important,” per the outlet. 

“As you erase sleep debt, your body will come to rest at a sleep pattern that is specifically right for you,” the outlet writes. 

“When you put away sleep debt, you become superhuman,” says Stanford’s Dement.

Previous articleTimothy Loehmann: Cleveland Cop Who Killed Tamir Rice Swiftly Exits New Police Job | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO