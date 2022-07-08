Kodak Black Wants Trump as President Forever: ‘Trump Just That GOAT’

*Kodak Black is a staunch supporter of Donald Trump and the rapper believes the former reality television star should run for re-election in 2024.

Trump granted commutation to Kodak Black during his last day in the Oval Office in January 2021. The hip-hop star was in prison for falsifying information on federal forms to buy firearms. As reported by Uproxx, Kodak shared a now-deleted video on Instagram on Tuesday, showing him wearing a “Trump 2024” hoodie.

“We need Trump in office forever, man. Just like how them Chinese and Russian and Korean muthaf***** they have their president. Trump the best thing for America — ya heard me — for sure. I respect that boy logic, setup and whole rundown even if he didn’t free me,” he said, according to the report.

After his release, Kodak thanked Trump on his Twitter feed, writing: “I Want To Thank The President @RealDonaldTrump For His Commitment To Justice Reform And Shortening My Sentence. I Also Want To Thank Everyone For Their Support And Love. It Means More Than You Will Ever Know. I Want To Continue Giving Back, Learning And Growing. @DanScavino”.

Kodak Black shows his support for Donald Trump in 2024 pic.twitter.com/kQFh03QIgY — The Hustle Is In U (@thehustleisinu) July 6, 2022

Kodak believes if Trump were still in office, he would have successfully negotiated the release of U.S. pro basketball star Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia since February on drug smuggling charges.

“When you got muthaf***** office for only like four years, that ain’t enough time for a n**** to run they play and the shit they got to do. By the time they get done, another muthaf**** in office and he f*** sh** up. Man, give my dog a lil more time to do what he do for real,” said Black in the now-deleted video that he shared this week on Instagram.

Kodak previously said during a interview with DJ Akademiks on the Off The Record podcast that he feels “embedded” to Trump,

“I would come through for that boy. I’m embedded,” said Kodak. “I wanna wash his hand. He looked out for me greatly. I wanna pull through for that boy. Trump, who you got pressure with?”

It seems like the hip-hop star also credits Trump for helping him stay out of trouble following his release from prison.

“They f*cked up, homie. I’ll say some s*it about Trump, like, what y’all expect me to do? I’m not gone be like, ‘Oh, f*ck Trump.’ Hell nah. Man, God bless that n***a. I could have still been in prison right now. Facts, trust. Probably still getting into it with the police.”