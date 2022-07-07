BET Weekend Recap: Gifting Suites and the Headies Brunch | VideoWatch

*The BET Awards weekend is always one to look forward to as it sets the stage for culture’s biggest night.

This year the Microsoft Theater at LA Live, hosted the 22nd annual BET Awards Ceremony celebrating Black culture and art. In the days leading up to the event, the city of Los Angeles is buzzing with events shining a light on Black excellence.

The first Annual Headies Brunch took place in the Hollywood Hills, highlighting the excellence in the Nigerian music industry. The event served as a pre-ceremony, to the actual Headies ceremony, which took place in Atlanta. Those in attendance included Pheelz, Trace Austin, Headies founder Ayo Animashaun, and BET International Director Ava L.

“It’s a blessing to be able to do what I do,” Pheelz said. “To be seen and heard. Also to explore my culture from Nigeria and Africa, it’s a blessing.”

A big part of the event is to explore the culture and showcase Afro-beats to the world.

“I’m really looking forward to further amplifying and taking Pan-African and Afro-beats to the world,” Ava L said. “I really hope that people continue to be educated even more. There’s more than just Wizkid, Davido, and Burna [Boy]. We have emerging artists that are just as amazing.”

Also taking place during BET weekend was Eight Ray Agency’s 2nd Annual BET Gifting Suite put together by founder Elton Harris.

Many stars were in attendance for the event including former “Basketball Wives” cast member OG, musician B. Thompson, Trace Austin, Chase DeMoor, Zay Wilson, P. Smoove, “American Idol’s” Vincent Powell, Damian Dj Jackson, and more.

“You can expect to see me on TV again,” OG said. “You can expect to see me executive producing and I do have a lot of projects in the works but they’re on hush right now.”

Different musicians took to the stage to perform during the event including B. Thompson and Kaira. Additionally, P. Smoove took to the stage to perform his song “Freedom.”

“Freedom” is more of a natural free will type of thing,” Smoove said. “We’re tired of having this governing system that constricts everything and they have to tell us what to do and what not to do. At the end of the day, good people are good people, love is love. Like Mr. Marvin Gaye said, ‘the only way we can conquer hate is with love.’ Freedom is basically an extension of that.”

B. Thompson performed his song “Irresistible.”

“I’ve been performing it for a little while now,” Thompson said. “It’s always great to see how they respond to it. I’m humbled.”

To see the performances and more interviews, check out the video above.