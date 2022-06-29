Clarence Thomas Says Americans Care More About Their iPhones Than The Constitution

*A new book claims that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, expressed ‘disappointment’ that Americans are more interested in their iPhones than the Constitution.

According to reports, Michael Pack interviewed the judge between November 2017 and March 2018 for the book titled “Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words,” co-edited by Mark Paoletta.

In the book, Thomas said Americans had “lost interest” in constitutional matters

“I think we as citizens have lost interest and that’s been my disappointment. That certainly was something that bothered Justice Scalia, that people tend to be more interested in their iPhones than their Constitution. They’re interested in what they want rather than what is right as a country,” he said.

Thomas noted that the loss of interest among the general population is “a burden on them, the citizens,” he said. “They’re going to lose their liberties,” he added.

“You protect your liberty. It’s your country. We are one part of the effort, and it is the obligation of the citizens to at least know what their liberties are and to be informed,” he said when Pace asked if this lack of interest was a ‘burden for the Supreme Court’.

He added: “I think we are allowing ourselves to be ruled when we turn all that over to someone else and we’re saying, ‘Rule me.’ Does it mean we get to make all the decisions? No. We have a system for doing that, but a part of that is our role in it, and our informed role in it, not what is said on TV, not what is said by some half-informed person.”

Meanwhile, Thomas has come under fire for his part in overturning Roe v. Wade.

Actor Samuel L Jackson dubbed him ‘Uncle Clarence’ in a tweet, writing: “How’s Uncle Clarence feeling about overturning Loving v Virginia??!!”

The 1967 Loving v Virginia case declared that state bans on interracial marriages were unconstitutional. As you know, Thomas is married to a white woman who apparently tried to aid the insurgents in overthrowing the government on Jan. 6.

In his opinion defending Roe v Wade being overturned, Thomas suggested the court should consider overturning other landmark decisions, such as gay marriage.