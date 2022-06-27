Kevin Hart’s Birth Chart Revealed

*In case you’ve been dying to know the secret to Kevin Hart’s $200 million dollar fortune, the New York Post has published a lengthy birth chart for the comedian. Below are some of the highlights.

Kevin Hart is a Cancer Sun.

When it comes to elemental energies, he is heavily composed of both Fire and Earth. He has great strength infused within him and he also possesses the intensity and drive to see whatever he wants manifest within his reach.

When analyzing his natal chart, the composition of his houses was what peaked my interest first. Let’s break this down. First, Saturn, the planet of ambition and longevity, is united with his Ascendant. This means that he’s had a big climb to reach where he is now, but he also had literally unending perseverance to get there.

The report goes on to say….

Kevin Hart has a fiery Sagittarius Moon.

He also carries himself with a natural sense of authority that people sort of stand beside him and follow his lead.

Moving on, Mars, which shows his drive, is exactly united with his Midheaven—or highest point of success in relation to career, fame and recognition. His drive for this level of power was always there and nothing—and no one—could stop him.

His Sun links to Uranus, bringing him an unpredictable nature, but one that allows him to crave reinvention and new projects constantly. He’s independent and loves his freedom. His Sun then links to Pluto, bringing him immense desire to be recognized and admired. Next, his Sun shakes hands with Saturn, bringing him a strong basis of accomplishments, especially later in life. He has always possessed the concentration to do what he sets his mind to.

Astrologist Kyle Thomas goes on to note that Hart has major media and communications projects on the horizon, “so expect plenty more to come from him in 2022 and 2023—in fact, some of these could be tied to his legacy,” the outlet writes.

“I do see more awards for him because of that. On a personal level, I do see more karmic lessons around love, passion, children and partnerships taking place now and until nearly 2026.”

Read Hart’s full chart here.