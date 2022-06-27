Monday, June 27, 2022
HomeNews
News

Kevin Hart’s Birth Chart Revealed

By Ny MaGee
0

hart in black suit
Kevin Hart / Getty

*In case you’ve been dying to know the secret to Kevin Hart’s $200 million dollar fortune, the New York Post has published a lengthy birth chart for the comedian. Below are some of the highlights. 

  • Kevin Hart is a Cancer Sun.
  • When it comes to elemental energies, he is heavily composed of both Fire and Earth. He has great strength infused within him and he also possesses the intensity and drive to see whatever he wants manifest within his reach.
  • When analyzing his natal chart, the composition of his houses was what peaked my interest first. Let’s break this down. First, Saturn, the planet of ambition and longevity, is united with his Ascendant. This means that he’s had a big climb to reach where he is now, but he also had literally unending perseverance to get there.

READ MORE: Kevin Hart Announces Plant-Based ‘Hart House’ Eateries

The report goes on to say….

  • Kevin Hart has a fiery Sagittarius Moon.
  • He also carries himself with a natural sense of authority that people sort of stand beside him and follow his lead. 
  • Moving on, Mars, which shows his drive, is exactly united with his Midheaven—or highest point of success in relation to career, fame and recognition. His drive for this level of power was always there and nothing—and no one—could stop him. 
  • His Sun links to Uranus, bringing him an unpredictable nature, but one that allows him to crave reinvention and new projects constantly. He’s independent and loves his freedom.  His Sun then links to Pluto, bringing him immense desire to be recognized and admired. Next, his Sun shakes hands with Saturn, bringing him a strong basis of accomplishments, especially later in life. He has always possessed the concentration to do what he sets his mind to.

Astrologist Kyle Thomas goes on to note that Hart has major media and communications projects on the horizon, “so expect plenty more to come from him in 2022 and 2023—in fact, some of these could be tied to his legacy,” the outlet writes. 

“I do see more awards for him because of that. On a personal level, I do see more karmic lessons around love, passion, children and partnerships taking place now and until nearly 2026.”

Read Hart’s full chart here

Previous articleBrittney Griner’s Trial in Russia Starts on Friday According to Her Lawyer | NewVideo!
Next articlePissed Off Atlanta Subway Customer Shoots 2 Workers Over Mayo – One Killed | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO