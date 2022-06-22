Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Michael B. Jordan Deletes Lori Harvey Photos from His Instagram

By Ny MaGee
Lori and Michael
*Michael B. Jordan has deleted all memories and evidence from of Instagram of his former lover, socialite Lori Harvey

The move comes two weeks after Harvey erased all photos of the “Black Panther” star from her own account. The pair called it quits in early June after dating since fall 2021.

Lori’s stepfather Steve Harvey, confirmed the two broke up via his morning radio show on June 6. Steve told viewers, “I feel fine. I’m fine…I still gotta go to work…I still gotta take care of my family.” He added, “I’m team Lori, 1000 percent. She’s my daughter. I love her, I support her.”

He went on to suggest that it was an amicable breakup, Vlad TV reports. 

Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey - Getty
“Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends…I ain’t heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing. As long as you don’t put your hands on my daughter, I don’t give a damn what you do,” Steve said.

The news of their breakup initially came from a source “close to the couple,” reports PEOPLE.

“Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken,” the source said. “They still love each other.”

“Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time,” the insider added. “They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

