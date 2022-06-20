Monday, June 20, 2022
HomeNews
News

Tyler Perry Hopes His Atlanta Studio Has Impact on Future Creators

By Ny MaGee
0

Getty

*Tyler Perry is speaking out about his legacy and his hope that his film studio in Atlanta impacts future generations of content creators. 

“At this moment, it really is about legacy,” Perry told CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King during Tribeca Film Festival’s “Tribeca Talks” directors series, NBC News reports.

We reported earlier that the 330-acre entertainment complex – which used to be a military facility named Fort McPherson -is the only major film studio in the nation owned by a Black American. Fort McPherson is a deactivated Army base built by slaves.

“To have me be the owner of that very land that people were plotting and planning on how to keep 3.9 million Negros enslaved on, be owned by one Black man,” Perry said, “I think about those people — the ancestors — and what they must think if they could know that. Like, what would that feel like?”

READ MORE: Tyler Perry Says Will Smith ‘Couldn’t Believe’ He Slapped Chris Rock, Actor Was ‘Triggered’

Getty

Perry has more than 13 films, 22 theatrical plays and seven television shows under his belt. His studio holds 12 sound stages that are named after “African Americans who really inspired me,” Perry said, including Oprah Winfrey, Denzel Washington, Cicely Tyson and Sidney Poitier, per the report. 

According to the theJasmineBRAND, Perry allegedly dropped $16 million on the star-studded grand opening gala for his studio back in 2019. Among the many celebs that showed up to walk the red carpet were Halle Berry, Cecily Tyson, Whoopie Goldberg, Oprah Winfrey, Samuel Jackson, Spike Lee and Viola Davis.

Apparently, “a big portion was allotted to cover travel accommodations for the A-listers to fly to Atlanta for the event,” the outlet writes, adding, “Tyler Perry allegedly covered flights and even chartered private planes for his VIP guests, plus hotel accommodations.”

Here’s what Halle Berry previously told Channel 2 Action News about what an all-black-owned studio means to her.

“It means that we’re here, and we ain’t going nowhere,” Berry said. “And you’re going to remember us a hundred years from now … and that we’re important. We matter. We have a right to be. And I love Tyler for that.”

Perry wanted to create a space that he hopes will inspire future generations. 

“I’m on the wave that they set in motion,” said Perry of those who inspired his journey, such as his great-grandfather, who was enslaved.  “So I feel like I’m supposed to live well. I feel like I’m supposed to have everything that I want. Not just for me, but for everyone who didn’t get it.”

Previous articleAmanda Gorman Will Teach You How to Write Poetry with New MasterClass | Video
Next articleGet Ready! ANOTHER Heat Wave Expected to Bring Temps ABOVE 100 for 20% of US | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO