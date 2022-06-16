Thursday, June 16, 2022
Mary J. Blige Announces Dates for ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ Tour

By Ny MaGee
Mary J Blige (SB)
Mary J. Blige performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, February 13, in Inglewood, California. – Lynne Sladky/AP

*Mary J. Blige has announced  U.S. dates for her Good Morning Gorgeous tour that kicks off this fall. 

Powered by Black Promoters Collective—Blige’s 23-city tour begins in September and will include supporting acts, Ella Mai and Queen Naija, Vibe reports. 

“Mary J. Blige has been one of a select handful of artists at the top of our desired list to partner with since the initial construction of The BPC. Having her support in our mission so early in the process is a testament to the hard work we have put in to bring superior cultural experiences powered by black business to the masses. We firmly believe this is a match made in heaven and are honored to partner with the Queen,” said BPC Co-Founder and President Shelby Joyner shared in a statement. 

Presale tickets for the Good Morning Gorgeous Tour began Wednesday (June 15) for American Express cardholders only and ends Thursday, June 16 at 10 p.m. local time. General tickets go on sale Friday (June 17) at 10 a.m. local time. See the full tour dates below.

READ MORE: Mary J. Blige to EP Lifetime Movie Based on Her Hit Song ‘Real Love’ | VIDEO

In the meantime, we reported previously Blige will executive produce an upcoming Lifetime Movie inspired by her iconic “Real Love” single.

“I wrote Real Love based on my real-life experiences, and my fans connected to it in a deeply personal way,” Blige shared in a statement. “It’s exciting to now use this song and my music to create a new story by way of film, continuing to build on a pillar of the foundation of my production company, Blue Butterfly. My passions for acting and music now include developing diverse stories with music as the backdrop. I am grateful to Lifetime for their partnership in the story of ‘Real Love.’”

The upcoming Lifetime movie – Madamenoir notes – is a romantic drama – a coming-of-age – featuring Kendra, a determined young woman who enrolls in upstate New York for her college studies. Her initial plans are to focus on her studies. Still, when she meets Ben, her film class partner, they fall hard in love, which teaches her the meaning of real love despite all the challenges she faces: financial hardship, competition for the top-class position, and disapproving parents.

Good Morning Gorgeous Tour Dates:

Sep 17: Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Sep 18: Washington, D.C. – Capitol One Arena

Sep 21: Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sep 22: Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sep 24: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena (sans Queen Naija)

Sep 25: Chicago, IL – United Center

Sep 28: Birmingham, AL – Legacy Center at The BJCC

Sep 29: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Oct 01: Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Oct 02: Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena (sans Ella Mai)

Oct 06: Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena (Mary J. Blige solo)

Oct 08: Las Vegas, NV – Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino

Oct 09: Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum (sans Queen Naija)

Oct 12: St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Oct 15: New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Oct 16: Memphis, TN – FedEX Forum

Oct 19: Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Oct 20: Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Oct 22: Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum

Oct 23: Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Oct 26: Nashville, TN  – Bridgestone Arena

Oct 27: Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Oct 29: Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall

 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

