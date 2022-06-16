‘Bring It!’ Star Dy’Shea Hall Star Shot Dead in Atlanta

*Dy’Shea Hall, star of the reality series “Bring It!” and member of the Dancing Dolls 4 Life (DD4L) dance team, was fatally shot in Atlanta on June 12.

16-year-old Hall and 17-year-old Javonte Wood were shot Sunday evening outside a Kroger in DeKalb County, Fox 5 News reports. Hall died and Wood was reportedly transferred to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police say there was a “disagreement” between two groups of teens outside the supermarket at 4919 Flat Shoals Parkway. The two teens were shot when the group in one car fired at the other car, SandraRose reports. The two suspects fled the scene in a white sedan.

The Atlanta Police Department released surveillance images of the suspects on Monday hoping the public can help identify the two Black males.

Tipsters are asked to call the Homicide Assault Unit at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-77-TIPS(8477).

Dancing Dolls 4 Life coach Dianna “D” Williams confirmed Dy’Shea’s death in a Facebook post on Tuesday, according to WSB-TV News.

“One of my Dolls is gone. I do NOT understand and no I AM NOT ok!! Jesus Lord!!!!,” Williams wrote.

“She was fearless and would always try to elevate herself and everyone else in the dollhouse… She was always encouraging her sisters and motivating everyone,” she added.

“She always was someone I could count on to have LOUD HAIR 🤣🙏🏾. She was my ‘DAH SHEEKEE!’ …….. why…. I am at a loss for words… just why….,” she continued, as reported by The Sun.

“This child had an affect on all of us and left something with us all that we will never forget,” Williams wrote. “These girls are not just our dancers, they are family, they are our kids, they are our students, they are apart of us forever.”

“I’m going to miss your laughter!! Im going to miss your smile!! Please keep her family, friends and the ENTIRE Dancing Dolls organization in prayer.… we are NOT ok!”

Hall’s death follows that of another dance troupe member, 19-year-old Shakira Gatlin who was shot dead in Jackson, Mississippi in February.