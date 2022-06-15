The Pulse of Entertainment: Male Print-model Kordell Beckham Makes Runway Debut in Dallas

*“I was nervous at first,” said model Kordell Beckham about his runway debut recently at the Black Heritage Celebration fashion show, produced by Willie Johnson (J3 Productions), at the Arboretum in Dallas. “I got comfortable…on the runway, all eyes are on you.”

Kordell, whose brother is Super Bowl Champion Odell Beckham Jr., is also a student at Tyler Junior College (in Tyler, TX) as an Arts major. Taking the advice of people around him, he dived into the modeling industry and has not looked back.

“Modeling is me and I’m good at it,” he said when I asked. “They’d say, ‘You look good…you should get into modeling, you got the look.’ I hear that all the time…so I thought about it. This is the direction I want to go. I would like to get into acting IF I had the opportunity.”

I see nothing but big things from Beckham, not only because of his looks, but his intelligence shines through when he talks. He is not just another handsome face. Not only that, but it has been a long time since America has had a black male supermodel. So the field is wide open.

When I asked about the difference in his work as a print model and his runway debut the 20-year-old said, “(Runway) It’s a lot more people…a crowd. That’s different than print modeling where it is you and the photographer and designer.”

He continued about his experience on the Black Heritage Celebration fashion runway, “It was fun. I was better the second time. The music is playing in the background. They said we couldn’t smile and we had to walk at a certain pace…you strike a pose…and don’t stay too long.”

Houston, Texas native Kordell Beckham has modeled for the major campaigns of Calvin Klein, GAP, Old Navy, Nike, Adidas, Valabases, Holister, H&M and Zara for Men.

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million with The Pulse of Entertainment.