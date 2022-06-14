Tuesday, June 14, 2022
HomeNews
News

Premiere Episode of Revolt’s ‘Caresha Please’ Breaks Viewership Records

By Ny MaGee
0

Diddy & Yung Miami (Caresha Please) - Revolt
Diddy & Yung Miami (Caresha Please) – Revolt

*City Girls rapper Yung Miami has a new talk show on Revolt that broke viewership records with its premiere episode featuring Diddy. 

The show titled “Caresha Please” garnered “nearly 2 million views and a staggering amount of impressions on social media, per Blavity. For the debut episode, Yung Miami (real name Caresha Brownlee), chopped it up with Diddy about their alleged romantic relationship… among other topics. 

“The number one show in less than 24 hours — I’m gagging!” Yung Miami said in a social media post, according to the report. 

Per Blavity, “Revolt said Friday’s premiere episode generated more than 1 billion total impressions, 1.8 million views, 14 million impressions, 20,000 new subscribers and 377,000 hours of watch time on YouTube. In addition to producing 477 million impressions on social media, the show generated a 100-time increase in Revolt daily app downloads on iOS and 10-time on Android,” the outlet writes. 

READ MORE: Diddy Confirms He’s Dating City Girls Rapper Yung Miami | Watch

“Despite their tremendous influence, there are currently no video-first media outlets that speak directly to the underserved market of Black women searching for content they can relate to,” Detavio Samuels, CEO of Revolt told Blavity. “We understand the power of Black women and their voices, so we are committed to representing them across platforms, and Caresha Please is just the start.”

During his conversation with Yung Miami, Diddy confirmed rumors that the two are dating.

“We date. We’re dating,” the hip-hop mogul said. “We go have dates. We’re friends. We go to exotic locations. We have great times.” 

You can watch the full interview via the YouTube clip above. Meanwhile, the network intends to keep fans engaged with more candid conversations between Yung Miami and her celebrity guests. 

“We are focused on attracting the best talent and giving the most influential voices a platform to create unapologetically,” Deon Graham, chief brand officer at Combs Enterprises, said. “The immediate success of Caresha Please is a perfect example of how our approach impacts culture in a scalable way that moves Revolt forward.”

Previous articleBlack-owned Sheridan Broadcasting Accused of NOT Paying its Former Employees Back Pay and Severance
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO