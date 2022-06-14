Premiere Episode of Revolt’s ‘Caresha Please’ Breaks Viewership Records

*City Girls rapper Yung Miami has a new talk show on Revolt that broke viewership records with its premiere episode featuring Diddy.

The show titled “Caresha Please” garnered “nearly 2 million views and a staggering amount of impressions on social media, per Blavity. For the debut episode, Yung Miami (real name Caresha Brownlee), chopped it up with Diddy about their alleged romantic relationship… among other topics.

“The number one show in less than 24 hours — I’m gagging!” Yung Miami said in a social media post, according to the report.

Per Blavity, “Revolt said Friday’s premiere episode generated more than 1 billion total impressions, 1.8 million views, 14 million impressions, 20,000 new subscribers and 377,000 hours of watch time on YouTube. In addition to producing 477 million impressions on social media, the show generated a 100-time increase in Revolt daily app downloads on iOS and 10-time on Android,” the outlet writes.

READ MORE: Diddy Confirms He’s Dating City Girls Rapper Yung Miami | Watch

“Despite their tremendous influence, there are currently no video-first media outlets that speak directly to the underserved market of Black women searching for content they can relate to,” Detavio Samuels, CEO of Revolt told Blavity. “We understand the power of Black women and their voices, so we are committed to representing them across platforms, and Caresha Please is just the start.”

During his conversation with Yung Miami, Diddy confirmed rumors that the two are dating.

“We date. We’re dating,” the hip-hop mogul said. “We go have dates. We’re friends. We go to exotic locations. We have great times.”

You can watch the full interview via the YouTube clip above. Meanwhile, the network intends to keep fans engaged with more candid conversations between Yung Miami and her celebrity guests.

“We are focused on attracting the best talent and giving the most influential voices a platform to create unapologetically,” Deon Graham, chief brand officer at Combs Enterprises, said. “The immediate success of Caresha Please is a perfect example of how our approach impacts culture in a scalable way that moves Revolt forward.”