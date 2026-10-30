Faith Evans Loses as Judge Rules Biggie’s Mother’s Trust Is Owed $12.5 Million

The ruling follows Wayne Barrow's August win in the long-running fight over the Notorious B.I.G.'s business.

Faith Evans, Guest, Christopher Wallace Jr., Voletta Wallace at arrivals for VH1 Hip Hop Honors Awards, The Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, NY, September 22, 2005. Photo by: Gregorio Binuya/Everett Collection/Depositphotos

*Faith Evans has suffered another setback in the legal battle over the Notorious B.I.G.’s business empire. A Delaware judge ruled Tuesday, Oct. 27, that the trust of Biggie’s late mother, Voletta Wallace, is owed $12,518,336 plus interest.

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The $12.5 million represents Wallace’s share of earnings distributed by Notorious B.I.G., LLC, the company Evans manages that controls the late rapper’s intellectual property. Those payments were withheld from Wallace’s trust following her death, AllHipHop reported. Delaware Court of Chancery Judge Kathaleen St. J. McCormick rejected an effort to limit the amount to $48,612.

Evans and the company argued that the Voletta Wallace Revocable Trust did not formally become an LLC member until Dec. 12, 2025, months after Wallace died on Feb. 21. The judge accepted the December membership date but ruled that the trust is entitled to every distribution made since Wallace’s death.

McCormick also ordered interest on each withheld payment, calculated from its distribution date and compounded quarterly.

Rapper Notorious B.I.G., aka Biggie Smalls, aka Chris Wallace rolls a cigar outside his mother’s house in Brooklyn. (Photo by Clarence Davis/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

Evans had sought to deposit the disputed funds with the court while her son, Christopher Jordan “CJ” Wallace, challenges Wayne Barrow’s authority in Pennsylvania. McCormick denied the request, citing documents that name Barrow the estate’s sole executor.

“The economic rights associated with Ms. Wallace’s units now belong to the Trust,” McCormick wrote. She concluded that the withheld funds “are due to the Trust.”

Evans’ attorneys have not indicated whether they plan to appeal, according to Hot 97.

The ruling follows another major victory for Barrow in August. As EURweb reported, the same Delaware court granted summary judgment in favor of Biggie’s former manager and dismissed Evans’ counterclaim. The court found that Evans had no valid basis for withholding distributions owed to the trust.

Faith Evans and Voletta Wallace attend the screening of A&E “Biography Presents: Biggie: The Life Of Notorious B.I.G” at DGA Theater on August 17, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

Evans and Voletta Wallace established Notorious B.I.G., LLC in 2007 to manage the rapper’s intellectual property. Evans became its sole manager after Wallace’s death. In March 2025, the company entered into a 50-50 partnership with Primary Wave.

Barrow filed suit in July 2025, alleging that Evans prevented him from exercising the trust’s membership rights. The August judgment opened with a line from Biggie’s “Ten Crack Commandments,” warning listeners to “Keep your family and business completely separated.”

“Wayne is feeling vindicated. We obtained a total victory in a dispute that never should have happened,” Barrow’s attorney told PEOPLE at the time.

The dispute also involves a family rift over control of Wallace’s estate. Shortly before her death, Wallace named Barrow sole trustee, replacing CJ, whom she had previously designated as successor trustee. CJ’s pending Pennsylvania lawsuit alleges that Barrow improperly influenced his grandmother. Hot 97 also reports that CJ claims Wallace’s will was changed 15 days before her death to remove him as a beneficiary.

McCormick gave Barrow 20 days to submit a final order reflecting the ruling.

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