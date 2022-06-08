Lizzo and Her New Boyfriend Make Red Carpet Debut

*Lizzo is allegedly dating a man name Myke Wright and the duo made their red carpet debut over the weekend.

The artist and her new boo hit up Lizzo’s event for her new Amazon Prime Video series “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”, MadameNoire reports. The singer shared a few pics from the night — which you can see below via the Instagram post. Be sure to SWIPE to see all the pics.

According to the report, Lizzo and Wright have been dating for a couple of months. They were first spotted together last October and again in April as they left Crags in Hollywood after Lizzo’s 34th birthday celebration. Wright also supported his superstar girlfriend during her SNL debut.

In related news, Lizzo’s official documentary is headed to HBO Max this fall.

The untitled documentary will chronicle her rise to stardom and some of the self-esteem challenges she’s faced along the way. The project was announced at the 2022 Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront held on Wednesday (May 18), Vibe reports.

Lizzo said in a statement, “Growing up I never dreamed I’d get to experience all of the things I’ve accomplished in my life, and I’m just getting started. I’m so excited I get to share and relive my journey with my fans and HBO Max. From ‘Cuz I Love You’ to my dramatic world tour, losing and gaining love, and creating my new album ‘Special,’ y’all get to see the amount of time, patience, blood, sweat and tears that went into this process. It takes ten years to become an ‘overnight success,’ and hopefully I can inspire other young creatives to keep going.”

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max added, “To get the chance to work with someone we have admired and adored for so long is a dream come true. Lizzo’s formidable talent has entertained and inspired millions, and we are ecstatic to help share her incredible journey.”