Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Birthday Photo of Daughter Lilibet

*Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated their daughter Lilibet’s first birthday with the release of a new photo shared on social media.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hosted a “casual, intimate backyard picnic” for close family and friends on Saturday at their Frogmore Cottage home, PEOPLE reports.

Family friend Misan Harriman took the “candid, spontaneous photograph that the Duke and Duchess are pleased to share today,” a spokesperson for the royal couple said, per the report. Harry and Meghan “remain incredibly touched by the countless birthday wishes for their daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor,” the couple’s spokesperson said.

Check out the sweet photo of Lili below.

Fans of Megan and Harry reportedly donated over $100K to the World Central Kitchen (WCK) in honor of their daughter who was born June 4, 2021. The child was named after Harry’s grandmother and mother Princess Diana.

The spokesperson said Harry and Megan were “amazed to learn that people around the world made donations,” adding that the couple “extended their gratitude to all who have shown support for the organization, which is especially near to their hearts.”

Meghan and Harry traveled to the U.K. with their two children on Saturday for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum celebrations. According to The Daily Mail, the Queen reportedly banned them from having a photographer snap the Monarch meeting her great-granddaughter for the first time.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly wanted a private photographer to capture the moment but were allegedly told “no chance’ because it was a “private family meeting,” said a royal insider, according to the report.

Apparently, there were concerns from Palace insiders that the photos would be shared with TV networks in the US.