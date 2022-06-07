Tuesday, June 7, 2022
HomeNews
News

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Birthday Photo of Daughter Lilibet

By Ny MaGee
0

royal couple
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry / Getty

*Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated their daughter Lilibet’s first birthday with the release of a new photo shared on social media. 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hosted a “casual, intimate backyard picnic” for close family and friends on Saturday at their Frogmore Cottage home, PEOPLE reports. 

Family friend Misan Harriman took the “candid, spontaneous photograph that the Duke and Duchess are pleased to share today,” a spokesperson for the royal couple said, per the report. Harry and Meghan “remain incredibly touched by the countless birthday wishes for their daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor,” the couple’s spokesperson said.

Check out the sweet photo of Lili below. 

READ MORE: Meghan Markle to Launch Her First Podcast Series on Spotify

Fans of Megan and Harry reportedly donated over $100K to the World Central Kitchen (WCK) in honor of their daughter who was born June 4, 2021. The child was named after Harry’s grandmother and mother Princess Diana.

The spokesperson said Harry and Megan were “amazed to learn that people around the world made donations,” adding that the couple “extended their gratitude to all who have shown support for the organization, which is especially near to their hearts.”  

Meghan and Harry traveled to the U.K. with their two children on Saturday for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum celebrations. According to The Daily Mail, the Queen reportedly banned them from having a photographer snap the Monarch meeting her great-granddaughter for the first time.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly wanted a private photographer to capture the moment but were allegedly told “no chance’ because it was a “private family meeting,” said a royal insider, according to the report. 

Apparently, there were concerns from Palace insiders that the photos would be shared with TV networks in the US.

Previous articleHitman Pleads Guilty to Shooting Grandson of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s’ Owner | VIDEO
Next articleToday is Allen Iverson’s 47th B-day – He’s A Year Closer to Accessing $32 Million Reebok Trust Fund | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO