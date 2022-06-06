Monday, June 6, 2022
D.L. Hughley’s Daughter Claps Back at Mo’Nique for Dragging Younger Sister Into Feud with Father

By Ny MaGee
D.L. Hughley & Mo'Nique contract dispute
D.L. Hughley and Mo’Nique via Twitter (Getty)

*D.L. Hughley’s daughter Ryan Nicole Shepard has clapped back at Mo’Nique amid the comedian’s online feud with Ryan’s dad.

In case you missed it, Mo’Nique and Hughley erupted in a war of words on social media last week over a contract dispute related to their stand-up show last month at the Fox Theater in Detroit. Amid their back-and-forth, Mo posted a video of Hughley admitting that when his daughter (not Ryan) told him that she was sexually assaulted by one of his male friends, he initially didn’t believe her. 

“When I said ‘how can DL’s wife suck the d**k of a coward’, this is what I meant,” Mo’Nique wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram. 

READ MORE: Steve Harvey Reacts to D.L. Hughley and Mo’Nique’s Contract Feud

 

In her response to the Oscar-winning actress, Shepard penned a lengthy message expressing her displeasure that Mo mentioned her mother in younger sister in the spat.

“Out of all things you could have legitimately said about my dad, if that’s the route you wanted to take, you chose to be deliberately mean and hurtful to two Black women who have nothing to do with this conversation,” she wrote. “Using my mama and my sister to show people my father’s character only shows how little mental stability, dignity, morality and respect you have not only for yourself but other Black women.”

“You’re disgusting and you absolutely need to keep every single member of MY family’s name out of your poisonous mouth,” Shepard added. “Not because you can do us harm, you can’t. But because you are adding to the historical and systematic disrespect and trauma of other Black women… who you claim to love. And for what? A check?”

Shepard went on to offer Mo an opportunity to talk further in person. The “Precious” accepted her offer but only if the conversation takes place on Hughley’s podcast. Check out Mo’s reply via the IG post below. 

 

