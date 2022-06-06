Abby De La Rosa Announces Pregnancy After Welcoming Twins with Nick Cannon

*Abby De La Rosa is pregnant nearly a year after welcoming twins with Nick Cannon.

On Thursday, the 31-year-old DJ shared the news on Instagram along with a photo of herself and letter balloons spelling out “BABY.”

“IM PREGNANT,” she captioned a photo. “Another set of twins?!” she added.

De La Rosa intends to document her pregnancy journey on her OnlyFans page, where she’ll be “posting all the exclusive content and answering the questions ya’ll are dying to know,” she wrote. It’s not clear if Cannon is the father.

She welcomed twin sons, Zion and Zillion on June 16, 2021, with Cannon.

As reported by Page Six, De La Rossa told fans during a Q&A on her Instagram Stories in September that she was pregnant in April 2020 but miscarried. She got pregnant again in October. When asked if the pregnancy was planned she replied, “First pregnancy, April 2020, was definitely not planned, but Nick was such a great friend to me and just so good to me, and then our focus became to have a baby.”

As noted by PEOPLE, Cannon is dad to 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 5-year-old Golden “Sagon” and 1-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 9-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. Cannon’s son, Zen, with Alyssa Scott died in December after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Cannon is expecting his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi. He recently admitted that he is considering getting a vasectomy.

“I already went and got my vasectomy consultation,” Cannon told E! News.

“I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have,” he added, noting he is not “out here looking for more kids.”