Monday, June 6, 2022
Abby De La Rosa Announces Pregnancy After Welcoming Twins with Nick Cannon

By Ny MaGee
DJ Abby De La Rosa
Abby De La Rosa (Getty)

*Abby De La Rosa is pregnant nearly a year after welcoming twins with Nick Cannon.

On Thursday, the 31-year-old DJ shared the news on Instagram along with a photo of herself and letter balloons spelling out “BABY.”

“IM PREGNANT,” she captioned a photo. “Another set of twins?!” she added. 

READ MORE: Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Suffered Miscarriage Before Birth of Twins

 

A post shared by Abby De La Rosa (@hiabbydelarosa)

De La Rosa intends to document her pregnancy journey on her OnlyFans page, where she’ll be “posting all the exclusive content and answering the questions ya’ll are dying to know,” she wrote. It’s not clear if Cannon is the father. 

She welcomed twin sons, Zion and Zillion on June 16, 2021, with Cannon.

As reported by Page Six, De La Rossa told fans during a Q&A on her Instagram Stories in September that she was pregnant in April 2020 but miscarried. She got pregnant again in October. When asked if the pregnancy was planned she replied, “First pregnancy, April 2020, was definitely not planned, but Nick was such a great friend to me and just so good to me, and then our focus became to have a baby.”

As noted by PEOPLE, Cannon is dad to 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 5-year-old Golden “Sagon” and 1-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 9-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. Cannon’s son, Zen, with Alyssa Scott died in December after being diagnosed with brain cancer. 

Cannon is expecting his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi. He recently admitted that he is considering getting a vasectomy.

“I already went and got my vasectomy consultation,” Cannon told E! News.

“I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have,” he added, noting he is not “out here looking for more kids.” 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

