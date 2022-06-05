WATCH Man Get Removed from Plane After Peeing on His Brother Mid-Flight!

*A video has surfaced of an intoxicated passenger being escorted off a plane by Greek officers after the passenger peed on his brother and incited a mid-flight brawl. The incident occurred earlier last month on a Jet2 aircraft from London to the Greek island of Crete, but a smartphone recording of the brothers’ altercation finally surfaced on Wednesday.

The TikToker who recorded the incident captioned the video: “Jet2 flight fight after one drunken brother pisses on the other cos he’s too drunk to walk to toilets.”

In the video, police are seen taking a man down the aisle towards the exit, but his face isn’t visibly seen. Instead, you could see that the passenger wearing a white tank shirt pulled up to his chest, revealing his back.

According to a witness, the flight crew discovered one empty bottle of Ciroc Vodka and a half-empty bottle under the brothers’ seats.

Wait. There’s more …

The brothers’ antics led to a delay of approximately three hours and 45 minutes before the flight continued to Crete, a statement from Jet2 read.

Because of the delay, the Jet2 crew ran out of operating hours and were unable to fly back from Crete to London Stansted Airport on the same day as scheduled, prompting the airline to provide hotel accommodations, transport to and from the Crete airport, and food and drink for more than 200 passengers and staff, according to the company.

“The deplorable behaviour of these two passengers left our highly trained crew with no choice but to divert the aircraft to the nearest airport so that the police could offload them,” stated Phil Ward, managing director of Jet2.com. “This means that their actions directly impacted customers looking forward to enjoying their well-deserved holidays in Crete, as well as customers and crew who then had to stay in a hotel for an unwanted extra night.

“It is completely unacceptable that the pair caused such disruption for so many people and they must now face the consequences of their actions.”