The Pulse of Entertainment: Gospel’s Maurice Griffin Spreads ‘Love Peace Happiness’ on New Single | WATCH

*“There is a need for the energy of praise-dance,” said Gospel superstar Maurice Griffin when I complimented him on his music video performance for his new single “Love Peace Happiness.”

The single from the former BET “Sunday Best” second season finalist is not his first, he has also released “Prove Me I’m Yours.” His current single “Love Peace Happiness” is accompanied by a music video that has received over 2 million views on Facebook. Both the singles collectively have garnered over 5 million streams. He has also released the single “God of Miracles.”

“I am not going to let anyone take my praise,” he said about his music. The high energy Gospel performer recently had a tour that took him to my hometown of Baltimore, then on to Virginia and North Carolina.

“I went to Baltimore first (on his tour) because it’s #1 for Gospel music as far as support,” Maurice said when I asked about any connection he had in Baltimore. “When I did go there before, I got the love…and was so happy…I keep coming back.”

Griffin’s music is playing in 11 countries and in Africa, he has a program called “Feed the Street” where he fed 300 families per day of the three days he was there. His “Love Peace Happiness” single was trending on Twitter in Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana and is on the “editorial play-list” on Spotify, Amazon Music, Tidal, Pandora and Youtube – covering 114 countries. Maurice Griffins said his purpose is to praise and worship.

“I tell people that if you don’t know the Word you can’t live it,” he concluded.

Watch out for Maurice’s reality show “Life After Sunday” which is slated to premiere this year. @MauriceGriffinMusic (Facebook)

