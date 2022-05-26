Thursday, May 26, 2022
Gynecologist Creates Panty Wash to Reduce Vaginal Infections

By Ny MaGee
Dr. Tosha Rogers
Dr. Tosha Rogers via her website

*One of the top OB/GYN physicians in the nation has developed a panty wash designed to reduce vaginal infections. 

“Maybe you don’t have vaginitis, maybe you don’t have yeast, maybe you have simply dirty panties that are irritating you because you are washing them with everything that your vagina hates,” said Dr. Tosha Rogers, who created the hypo-allergenic, non-GMO, no parabens, and organic Clean & Cute™ delicate panty wash, as reported by Black Enterprise.

The Philadelphia native encourages women to follow her advice to maintain vaginal health. 

“There’s a lot of different arms when it comes to vaginitis, first is medication failure. The medication that most of the doctors are going to give you is going to fail you 40% of the time. The reason for that is there are five different types of vaginitis that medication only kills three, and a lot of doctors are too lazy to figure out which type you have. They look for the most common type, and that’s it,” Rogers said. 

OTHER NEWS: Ice T and Coco Catch Heat for Putting Their 6-Yr-Old Daughter Chanel in a Stroller | LOOK!

And while vaginitis is not sexually transmitted, it is sexually associated, per the report. 

“Semen is not just sperm, it’s sperm, urine, blood, and pus. So whatever a male does, whatever he eats, drinks, whatever medication he’s on, how high his blood sugar is, all of that is composed in his semen. When you have unprotected sex, it is now part of your vagina,” she explained — and this can disrupt a woman’s ph balance. 

Dr. Rogers also advises her patients against using some of the common feminine hygiene products — such as scented soap, deodorant soap, baby wipes, Summer’s Eve, and Vagisil. 

“My attitude is that Summer’s Eve made trillions, and they caused vaginitis,” she noted. 

Black Enterprise writes, “When a woman uses the correct products, monitors her sexual activity, drinks water daily, washes her vagina at least twice a day, and cleans her undergarments with Roger’s Clean & Cute™ delicate panty wash, her vagina will function appropriately.”

Clean & Cute™ delicate panty wash and Clean & Cute™ Men’s are available for purchase here.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

