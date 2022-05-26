Gynecologist Creates Panty Wash to Reduce Vaginal Infections

*One of the top OB/GYN physicians in the nation has developed a panty wash designed to reduce vaginal infections.

“Maybe you don’t have vaginitis, maybe you don’t have yeast, maybe you have simply dirty panties that are irritating you because you are washing them with everything that your vagina hates,” said Dr. Tosha Rogers, who created the hypo-allergenic, non-GMO, no parabens, and organic Clean & Cute™ delicate panty wash, as reported by Black Enterprise.

The Philadelphia native encourages women to follow her advice to maintain vaginal health.

“There’s a lot of different arms when it comes to vaginitis, first is medication failure. The medication that most of the doctors are going to give you is going to fail you 40% of the time. The reason for that is there are five different types of vaginitis that medication only kills three, and a lot of doctors are too lazy to figure out which type you have. They look for the most common type, and that’s it,” Rogers said.

And while vaginitis is not sexually transmitted, it is sexually associated, per the report.

“Semen is not just sperm, it’s sperm, urine, blood, and pus. So whatever a male does, whatever he eats, drinks, whatever medication he’s on, how high his blood sugar is, all of that is composed in his semen. When you have unprotected sex, it is now part of your vagina,” she explained — and this can disrupt a woman’s ph balance.

Dr. Rogers also advises her patients against using some of the common feminine hygiene products — such as scented soap, deodorant soap, baby wipes, Summer’s Eve, and Vagisil.

“My attitude is that Summer’s Eve made trillions, and they caused vaginitis,” she noted.

Black Enterprise writes, “When a woman uses the correct products, monitors her sexual activity, drinks water daily, washes her vagina at least twice a day, and cleans her undergarments with Roger’s Clean & Cute™ delicate panty wash, her vagina will function appropriately.”

Clean & Cute™ delicate panty wash and Clean & Cute™ Men’s are available for purchase here.