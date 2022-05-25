The Pulse of Entertainment: Boney James’ ‘Solid’ Tour Arrives in Baltimore June 24 | VIDEO

*“Actually, I have been doing a lot of shows,” said the iconic Saxophonist Boney James about his “Solid” Tour arriving to my home state of Maryland on June 24, 2022, at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore and two shows November 18th at Rams Head of Stage in Annapolis. “I did 45 shows on a bus tour from October to December. I often play Rams Head in Annapolis and the Birchmere nearby, but it has been a while since I played there.”

Four-time Grammy-nominated Boney James is legendary for his Jazz sax playing that has that R&B flavor. His latest album “Solid” (Concord Music Group) was released in 2020 and it features vocal assistance from Kenny Lattimore.

When I asked if Lattimore will be on his tour he said, “I have a keyboardist that takes Kenny Lattimore’s place on the song (“Be Here”) when performed. But it’s me and my band. It’s a great band, the best band I’ve had…I try to keep them. I do have a new guitar player who has a beautiful spirit. He kicks us up a level.”

A three-time platinum-selling saxophonist and 11-time #1 Billboard chart-topper Boney James did not let the pandemic stop him because not only did he hold mini-concerts on Facebook Live but his “Solid” album reached the top 10 on Billboard Top Albums Chart during that time.

When I asked what singers he would like to have on tour with him he said, “Jill Scott, India Arie, Money Long – he’s new…It’s hard to be objective I came up in the 70s when you could hear Grover Washington and Stevie Wonder on the same station. I love listening to R&B.”

Married for 37 years to Lily Mariye – James an actress (“ER”) turned director of television shows; Boney James produced and co-wrote the “Solid” project. On the 11-track project, three songs were co-written by his new guitarist Kendall Gilder. Four other songs were co-written by James’ longtime collaborator Jairus “J-Mo” Mozee (Nicki Minaj).

“I still have lots of energy,” Boney said when I asked him about his age, with 37 years of marriage and non-stop touring since 1992. www.BoneyJames.com

