Yolanda Adams, DeVon Franklin & More at BET+ Series ‘Kingdom Business’ Premiere

*The new BET+ Gospel-themed drama “Kingdom Business” held its private premiere in Hollywood, and of course, EURweb was on the scene. Stars from the series, including gospel music icons Yolanda Adams and Kirk Franklin as well as newly minted author and executive producer DeVon Franklin, and actors Serayah, Michael Jai White, and more were on the scene to celebrate the new series.

“Kingdom Business” is the story of Denita Jordan (Yolanda Adams,) the Queen of Gospel Music at First Kingdom Church and Kingdom Records in Atlanta. A superstar determined to guard her family and its many secrets at all costs. Her husband, Calvin Jordan (Michael Beach), is the Bishop at First Kingdom.

The couple is navigating a complicated 30-year relationship. Denita is fighting to remain on top of Gospel music, and Calvin is trying to keep the business – both the Gospel world and the church- afloat.

As Denita battles with insurrection among her family and ex-employees, a new powerhouse performer on the Atlanta gospel scene — a young pole dancer, Rbel (Serayah), has entered the mix.

Adams said the role excited her because there are times when “Denita is nothing like Yolanda, but in many ways, she is just like me.” Adams explained further, “the businesswoman, the mom, the person that loves her family and would do anything for them. But there are times when she’s like the ice queen, and I try not to be that.”

Michael Beach explained why he thinks the audience will enjoy “Kingdom Business.”

“We’re fighting to see people succeed. My character is struggling with his connection to God. The struggle with that and his marriage not working, I think those are things that all people can relate to.”

Beach also said that he believes a series like this is good for church people because it shows that they don’t have to be perfect.

Series producer DeVon Franklin shared that he is a huge gospel music fan. However, what attracted him to the project was that he had never seen a drama set in gospel music industry.

“To be a part of that, and to do a show set in this industry that so many people are curious about. I’m excited about it,” said Franklin. He then added, “Not only does this show have a great story and great acting, but the music is also incredible. Every episode features original music by Warryn Campbell and Kirk Franklin – who is also featured in the cast and an executive producer.”

As “Rbel,” Serayah says her character is relatable.

“Growing up in the church and being able to tell the story of someone who has lost their faith and been down on their luck, connects to many people in the world. I’m proud to play a character that people can learn something from or resonate with.”

The series also stars Michael Jai White, Chaundre A. Broomfield-Hall, La’Miya Good, and Tamar Braxton. All eight episodes of “Kingdom Business” are now streaming exclusively on BET+.