Ewww! Caught on Camera: ‘Poopetrator’ Commits ‘Fecal Assault’ in Beauty Supply Store

*Lord have mercy! The woman who was caught on camera allegedly taking a dump in the middle of an aisle inside a Mid-K Beauty Supply store earlier this month; damaging numerous wigs in the process, has been identified. (However, something stinks ’cause her name has still not been released.) Witchita police had announced in a social media thread that they’ve been looking for the woman responsible for the disgusting act.

A tweet from May 17 read: “Wichita, we need your help with a… unique case. We’re trying to identify the pictured female, who on May 10th entered a Beauty Supply store in the 2200 block of E. 21st Street and defecated in the middle of the aisle. Yes, you read that right.”

They added, “The defecation was significant enough that 8 wigs were destroyed as a result, and the business would like to know who the poopetrator is so they can pursue criminal charges.”

On their Facebook page, they said they had also received many calls claiming that the woman was Amber Heard…. the actress who’s currently in court in Virginia, as part of a defamation trial, during which her ex-husband Johnny Depp accused her of defecating in the bed.

However, the woman who was caught on security surveillance video defecating in the middle of an aisle after walking into the Mid-K Beauty Supply at 2251 E. 21st St. on May 10., was a Black woman. Witchita police shared an update earlier this week, confirming the identity of the woman who they referred to as “public enemy number 2.”

However, they have not yet shared her name with the public. Now, despite this being a nasty and very strange situation, PD used this opportunity to make a little jokey joke while providing the update:

“We’ve already confirmed that this is NOT Amber Heard so please stop calling and emailing that info,” the department quipped in the comments.

