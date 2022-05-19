Lil Wayne Threatens to ‘Piss’ in Mark Cuban’s Mouth

*Lil Wayne and Mavericks owner Mark Cuban apparently have been beefing for years, according to Skip Bayless of ESPN’s Undisputed.

Cuban took to social media on Monday to troll the rapper, who sat courtside on Sunday in Phoenix for the Suns’ Game 7. As reported by AceShowbiz, Weezy responded on Twitter with a message to Cuban, writing “Mark Cuban don’t make me get u smacked boy U playing w me??” The hip-hop star went on to threaten, “I will piss in ya fkn mouth ho.”

He followed up with, “Ya lil b***h it’s up.”

Wayne reportedly deleted the message but savvy social media users posted screenshots of his tweets.

READ MORE: Lil Wayne Listed As Victim in Young Thug Indictment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Meanwhile, during Wednesday’s episode of “Undisputed,” Bayless said Cuban and Lil Wayne have not been fans of one another since at least 2011.

“I asked Wayne last night, ‘Do you want to come on the show with us today to respond to what Cuban posted yesterday, and he thought about it and he finally concluded, ‘I Can’t,’” Bayless said in the clip below.

Bayless went on to explain that Weezy and Cuban were on friendly terms years ago but their relationship soured in 2011 when Wayne was living in Miami and attended several Heat games.

“He liked them [Miami Heat] and he was into them, but they weren’t in his heart like the Lakers,” said Bayless.

Here’s more from Complex:

Wayne went to an afterparty with Cuban to celebrate the Dallas Mavericks Championship win. Per Skip, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, who played for the Heat at the time, reportedly weren’t happy with Wayne and it ultimately led to him getting banned from Miami Heat games for some time. That situation caused a rift between Wayne and Cuban, Bayless said, but they tried to remain on friendly terms.

Hear more from Skip about the situation via the clip below.