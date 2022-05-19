Thursday, May 19, 2022
Lil Wayne Threatens to ‘Piss’ in Mark Cuban’s Mouth

By Ny MaGee
Weezy and Cuban
Lil Wayne / Mark Cuban

*Lil Wayne and Mavericks owner Mark Cuban apparently have been beefing for years, according to Skip Bayless of ESPN’s Undisputed.

Cuban took to social media on Monday to troll the rapper, who sat courtside on Sunday in Phoenix for the Suns’ Game 7. As reported by AceShowbiz, Weezy responded on Twitter with a message to Cuban, writing “Mark Cuban don’t make me get u smacked boy U playing w me??” The hip-hop star went on to threaten, “I will piss in ya fkn mouth ho.”

He followed up with, “Ya lil b***h it’s up.”

Wayne reportedly deleted the message but savvy social media users posted screenshots of his tweets. 

READ MORE: Lil Wayne Listed As Victim in Young Thug Indictment

 

Meanwhile, during Wednesday’s episode of “Undisputed,” Bayless said Cuban and Lil Wayne have not been fans of one another since at least 2011.

“I asked Wayne last night, ‘Do you want to come on the show with us today to respond to what Cuban posted yesterday, and he thought about it and he finally concluded, ‘I Can’t,’” Bayless said in the clip below.

Bayless went on to explain that Weezy and Cuban were on friendly terms years ago but their relationship soured in 2011 when Wayne was living in Miami and attended several Heat games.

“He liked them [Miami Heat] and he was into them, but they weren’t in his heart like the Lakers,” said Bayless. 

Here’s more from Complex:

Wayne went to an afterparty with Cuban to celebrate the Dallas Mavericks Championship win. Per Skip, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, who played for the Heat at the time, reportedly weren’t happy with Wayne and it ultimately led to him getting banned from Miami Heat games for some time. That situation caused a rift between Wayne and Cuban, Bayless said, but they tried to remain on friendly terms.

Hear more from Skip about the situation via the clip below. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

