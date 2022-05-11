Insider Claims Wendy Williams’ TV Return is ‘Logistically Impossible’

*Despite Wendy Williams’ claims that she’s planning a return to televisions, insiders claim it’s “logistically impossible”.

Over the weekend, Wendy told rapper Fat Joe that she intends to return to TV on her own show. Her beloved daytime talk show was canceled earlier this year by production company Debmar-Mercury and replaced with Sherri Shepherd’s new show, set to debut this fall.

“Where’s she gonna go? It’s done. Logistically, it won’t work. Sherri has her time slots,” the insider tells Page Six.

Fat Joe has regularly guest-hosted on the “Wendy Show” and the source says Debmar-Mercury “is not happy” that the hip-hop star interviewed Williams. In case you missed it, check out their conversation via the Instagram video below.

“He didn’t give them a heads-up about it and she did not appear well. She didn’t seem like she was all there. At times, she couldn’t even complete a sentence”.

The source also adds, “Wendy is uninsurable. She has not been able to consistently work… She did not have the mental and physical capacity to host her show. [Debmar] wanted her back more than anybody. They would’ve loved for her to finish out this chapter.”

As we reported previously, Fat Joe asked her if she missed coming on the show. “I wish I was there. I wish I were there right now to talk about it,” said Williams before hinting that she’s coming back to The Wendy Williams show. “I’m coming to The Wendy Williams Show.”

Joe also asked about the new Sherri Shepherd show. “I won’t be watching her because I know what she’ll be doing, and that’s not really my thing … you know what I’m saying?” she replied. “But I love, I love being on my own show.

Wendy took an indefinite leave of absence from her beloved daytime talk show last year amid her battle with various medical issues. The show has been hosted by a slew of celebrity guests since the beginning of its 13th season in October 2021.